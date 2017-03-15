Is the American elite really elite?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Establishment furor over the Trump administration is growing.

Outraged New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman recently compared Trump's victory to disasters in American history that killed and wounded thousands such as the Pearl Harbor surprise bombing and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Talk of removing the new president through impeachment, or opposing everything he does (the progressive “Resistance”), is commonplace.

Trump is in a virtual war with the mainstream global media, the entrenched so-called “deep state,” the Democratic Party establishment, progressive activists and many in the Republican Party as well.

The sometimes undisciplined and loud Trump certainly is not a member of the familiar ruling cadre, which dismisses him as a crude and know-nothing upstart who should never have been elected president.

But who, exactly, makes up these disgruntled elite classes?

In California, state planners and legislators focused on things like outlawing plastic grocery bags while California's roads and dams over three decades sank into decrepitude. Sophisticated Washington, D.C., economists produced budgets for the last eight years that saw U.S. debt explode from $10 trillion to nearly $19 trillion, as economic growth reached its lowest level since the Hoover administration.

From former NBC anchorman Brian Williams to the disreputable reporters who turned up in WikiLeaks, there are lots of well-educated, influential and self-assured elites who apparently cannot tell the truth or in dishonest fashion mix journalism and politics.

Elitism sometimes seems predicated on being branded with the proper degrees. But when universities embrace a therapeutic curriculum and politically correct indoctrination, how can a costly university degree guarantee knowledge or inductive thinking?

Is elitism defined by an array of brilliant and proven theories?

Not really. University-sired identity politics has not led to racial and ethnic harmony. Is there free speech or diversity of thought on campuses? Did progressive government save the inner cities?

The Western world is having a breakdown. The symptoms are the recent rise of socialist Bernie Sanders, Trump's election, the Brexit vote and the spread of anti-European Union parties across Europe.

The public no longer believes that privilege and influence should be predicated on titles, brands and buzz, rather than on demonstrable knowledge and proven character. The idea that brilliance can be manifested in trade skills or retail sales, or courage expressed by dealing with the hardship of factory work, or character found on an Indiana farm, is foreign to the Washington Beltway, Hollywood and Silicon Valley.

Instead, 21st-century repute is accrued from the false gods of the right ZIP code, high income, proper social circles and media exposure rather from a demonstrable record of moral or intellectual excellence.

What got the brash Trump elected was a popular outrage that the self-described best and brightest of our time are has-beens, having enjoyed influence without real merit or visible achievement.

If Donald Trump did not exist, something like him would have had to be invented.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.