Trump becomes presidential

When Donald Trump claimed victory after a raucous presidential primary in May 2016, many argued he would shift from hurling petty insults and conspiracy theories to being more presidential in stature and manner.

After all, the experts said, that's how you win general elections.

They were wrong.

After firing two campaign managers and eventually landing Kellyanne Conway, Trump stayed true to himself. He got into hot water over his attacks on Mexican-American Judge Gonzalo Curiel and took the Democrats' bait by attacking Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan.

But thanks to a sagging economy at the time and Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton, who didn't exactly resonate with middle-America voters, Trump pulled off an upset victory on election night that only a few saw coming.

Each Trump speech from that day forward included the president-elect continually reminding reporters and Americans of his Electoral College victory. Along the way he got into a spat with U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon, who arguably deserved criticism after stating that Trump wasn't a legitimate president.

Nevertheless, Trump's Twitter feed was still rife with personal attacks, which many argued fell far below the standards of the presidency. His war with the press escalated after calling members of the media the “enemy of the American people.”

But on Tuesday night during his first joint address to Congress, President Trump finally made the pivot we've been waiting for and became the presidential leader his supporters have longed for.

His recognition of Carryn Owens, the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, gave Trump the opportunity to show the country that he understands the grave responsibility he carries as commander in chief. His calls for a bipartisan school-choice bill proved his desire to give every child a shot at the American dream. And finally, his calls to start anew showed the need to set political differences aside to get the job done.

“The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us. We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts. The bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls. And the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action,” Trump said.

“I am asking all citizens to embrace this renewal of the American spirit. I am asking all members of Congress to join me in dreaming big and bold and daring things for our country. And I am asking everyone watching tonight to seize this moment.”

During his remarks, Trump made it clear he understands the presidency is bigger than him, bigger than feuds with Congress and centers on doing what's best for the American people, no matter what the circumstance.

His address to Congress and the nation wasn't just another campaign speech or rowdy remarks given at a victory rally. Instead, this was the speech about leadership and the moment when President Trump became presidential. The question now is, will things remain that way?

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.