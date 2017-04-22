The great wall of Trump

In 2008, the George W. Bush administration, which had started building about 670 miles of border fencing on mostly federally owned land in Arizona, California and New Mexico under the Secure Fence Act of 2006, tried to seize an acre or so in Cameron County, Texas, that belonged to Eloisa Tamez.

Things did not go quickly.

Tamez fought the government in federal court. During seven years of litigation and negotiation, she became famous for resisting the border fence; the government eventually paid her $56,000 for a quarter-acre the fence sits on and gave her a code to open a gate so she can access her land to its south.

Imagine this playing out over and over again along the 1,300 miles of borderlands that President Trump wants to wall up.

Actually building the wall, as the Tamez saga shows, won't be as easy as dashing off an executive order requiring it. The main problem won't even be the $25 billion that some estimates say the barrier could cost. Trump's real difficulty will be in getting permission from property owners to build the wall — no matter how much money it takes — and the land wars that will bog down his plans.

States & private property owners

Only about one-third of the land the wall would sit on is owned by the federal government or by Native American tribes, according to the Government Accountability Office. And much of that territory is already fenced. The rest of the border is controlled by states and private property owners. Estimating the costs of negotiated sales of all the territory at stake is difficult ahead of time because the fragmentation raises questions about market value — particularly for land in the limbo zone south of the planned wall but north of the border.

Costs aside, resistance is building. Landowners, Native American tribes, and Republican and Democrat lawmakers are on record opposing the wall. What happens if this resistance turns into outright refusal to sell land? Trump's only option at that point would be eminent domain — which could prove to be even harder than cutting individual deals.

In trying to take land for the wall, the federal government would be held to time-consuming procedures that include consultation and negotiation with the affected parties before taking any action.

The Fifth Amendment's takings clause states, “Nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” What this means is that the government may seize someone's property and transfer it to another governmental entity or to a private entity, but only if doing so is for a public use. A long-standing interpretation of the clause allows taking property to build highways, bridges, airports and dams. As for a wall? It would probably pass muster, although resolving that question in federal court may take time.

The takings clause also protects private landowners from uncompensated seizures. Owners who are subject to eminent domain to build the wall would have to receive compensation for its physical presence on their property. Successfully measuring the value of the land and settling on prices for hundreds of owners with unique property interests, however, would be the “deal” of the century.

A bigger obstacle

Tribal lands would be an even bigger obstacle. Most such land in the wall's path belongs to the Tohono O'odham Nation, including a reservation that extends along 62 miles of the border in Arizona. Tribes have certain property rights under the Constitution and federal statutes. Many of their lands are held in trusts, which federal law recognizes as independent political entities. Trump would need a bill from Congress to acquire the tribal lands, which are protected by treaties and other statutory equivalents.

What is the result of all of this? Years and years of litigation before the “immediate construction” of the wall.

The Supreme Court upheld the legality of takings motivated by economic-development concerns in the controversial Kelo v. City of New London decision. The plaintiff, Susette Kelo, lost her Connecticut home in that debacle. After a legal saga that began in 1998, the result, in the end, was a failed development project.

The Great Wall of Trump could leave hundreds of Kelos at risk of losing their property. Pressure for Trump to back down will mount; these types of land grabs spark public outrage.

After Kelo, there was a state-led backlash: Within several years of the decision, most states had enacted legislation giving owners additional property protections.

Americans do not take kindly to threats to fundamental principles of property ownership, even if some of them (though not most, polling shows) like the concept of the wall and the immigration policy Trump wants to pursue. It is not inconceivable to think that we are heading for another Kelo saga. The wall could lead to the backlash of the century: a resistance movement laced with political, cultural, social and economic consequences.

Gerald S. Dickinson is an assistant professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh Law School, focusing on constitutional property, state and local government law, land use, affordable housing law and policy and urban development.