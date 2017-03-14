Jobs & the Trump effect

Here are two scenarios. One: You are a retiree who in recent years has been concerned about the value of your stock portfolio. Suddenly, the value of your stocks and stock-based mutual funds surges, the Dow rising 1,000 points to record highs within weeks.

You are pleasantly surprised at how much your investments have earned since Donald Trump took office.

Scenario two: You are reading and watching the news and all you see are stories about meetings between Trump campaign officials and the Russians, who have been accused of tampering with the election, although, according to The New York Times, law-enforcement officials have said that none of the investigations “so far have found any conclusive or direct link between Mr. Trump and the Russian government.”

If you are a retiree, or approaching retirement, which scenario most affects you? Do you care more about the Russians or your increasing net worth?

While some polls can be manipulated to produce outcomes based on the bias of the poll takers, this one by CNBC seems to reflect what the stock market is telling us: According to the financial network's All-America Economic Survey for the fourth quarter, “the percentage of Americans who believe the economy will get better in the next year jumped an unprecedented 17 points to 42 percent, compared with before the election.”

Even more remarkable, the poll notes, “The surge was powered by Republicans and independents reversing their outlooks. Republicans swung from deeply pessimistic, with just 15 percent saying the economy would improve in the next year, to strongly optimistic, with 74 percent believing in an economic upswing.”

Of greatest interest for Republicans is the poll's finding that optimism among independents doubled, though Democrat optimism declined by more than half. Maybe that has more to do with their failure to elect Hillary Clinton than the realities of the stock market.

A recent Rasmussen Daily Presidential Tracking Poll found that “52 percent of likely U.S. voters approve of President Trump's job performance. 48 percent disapprove.” Those numbers are likely to improve if the economy continues its upward swing and some of Trump's promises are fulfilled, producing advertised results. Success is not only the best revenge; it is the best policy.

Outside the beltway and inside the few remaining Democrat strongholds, I suspect there is less concern about Russia and meetings between then-Sen. Jeff Sessions before he became attorney general and the Russian ambassador than how people think they are doing. “It's the economy, stupid,” reminded James Carville, campaign strategist for Bill Clinton.

The focus on Russia and “scandal” is the kind of petty politics that soured enough people in traditionally Democrat states to vote for Trump. They are tired of the games politicians play and want their government to work for them, not for the politicians and insiders.

If the Trump administration finishes its first year in office with demonstrable results, including a continually improving economy, the left will have nothing remaining in its bag of tricks. And that will make Democrats look even weaker and ineffective heading into the 2018 elections.

