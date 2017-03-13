Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Welcome to the new McCarthyism

Marc A. Thiessen | Monday, March 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
REUTERS
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Reuters).

Updated 36 minutes ago

WASHINGTON

Here is what Attorney General Jeff Sessions should have said when he stepped up to the podium and addressed reporters recently at the Justice Department: “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Sessions is the victim of the type of McCarthyite character assassination that the left used to condemn. Remember when accusing people without evidence of coordinating with the Kremlin was frowned upon? No longer, apparently.

At least McCarthy was right when he claimed that there were Russian spies in the State Department (see Hiss, Alger, among others).

The suggestion that Sessions was colluding with the Russians and tried to cover it up is preposterous. Sessions was asked during his confirmation hearings by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., about allegations contained in an unsubstantiated dossier that “there was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government.” Sessions replied, “Senator Franken, I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it.”

He was clearly referring to the allegations Franken had just cited of “a continuing exchange of information” between the Russians and Team Trump. His answer was truthful. He was later asked in a written question from Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.: “Have you been in contact with anyone connected to any part of the Russian government about the 2016 election, either before or after Election Day?” Sessions answered “No” — which, again, was truthful.

In hindsight, he could have clarified that he had met Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in his Senate office in his official capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. But why would he? A host of Democrat lawmakers have also met with Kislyak. That's not surprising. It's their job. Sessions was not asked about official meetings.

Then The Wall Street Journal breathlessly reported that Sessions had in fact met with the Russian ambassador at the GOP convention. “The Trump administration says Attorney General Jeff Sessions was acting as a then-U.S. senator when he talked to Russia's ambassador at an event during last year's Republican National Convention in Cleveland,” The Journal reported.

This could be the biggest non-story of the year. To clarify: Then-Sen. Sessions traveled to a political event — the Republican National Convention — using campaign money, not taxpayer money, as the law requires. The Russian ambassador was there as one of about 80 ambassadors participating in an official diplomatic program, coordinated with the Obama State Department. He and Sessions met at a public event where Sessions spoke.

How, exactly, is this a scandal?

But that has not stopped leading Democrats from calling for Sessions' resignation or leading news organizations from reporting on “a parade of new revelations linking the Trump campaign to Russia.” Some in the media need to take a long, hard look in the mirror. If they do, they may see old “Tail Gunner Joe” staring back at them.

Marc A. Thiessen is a fellow with the American Enterprise Institute and former chief speechwriter to President George W. Bush.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.