The plot to break Trump

At Mar-a-Lago last weekend, President Donald Trump was filled “with fury” says The Washington Post, “mad — steaming, raging, mad.”

Early Saturday the fuming president exploded with this tweet: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

The president has reason to be enraged. For what is afoot is a loose but broad conspiracy to break and bring him down, abort his populist agenda and overturn the results of the 2016 election.

For months, we have heard that U.S. intel agencies agree that the Russians hacked the DNC and Clinton campaign, and gave the fruits of their cybertheft to WikiLeaks, because Vladimir Putin wanted Trump to win.

For months, this storyline has been investigated by the FBI and the intelligence committees of both houses of Congress.

But where is the evidence that Trump's people played a role in the operation? Why is it taking the FBI the better part of a year to come up with a single indictment in this Trump-Putin plot?

In late February, The New York Times reported that Trump officials had been in regular touch with Russian intelligence officers. The smoking gun had been found!

Yet, almost immediately after that report, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus told Fox News “the top levels of the intelligence community” had assured him that the allegations of campaign contacts with Russia were “not only grossly overstated, but also wrong.”

If what Priebus says is true, the real crime here is U.S. security officials enlisted their Fourth Estate collaborators to undermine the elected commander in chief.

Now, we expect Russia to seek to steal our secrets as we steal theirs. After all, our NSA wiretapped Angela Merkel and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

As for the alleged wiretapping of Trump Tower, President Obama has denied ordering any such thing and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper assures us nothing of the sort was ever done.

Yet there are other reports that intelligence officials got a warrant to surveil Trump campaign officials or Trump Tower, and, though failing to succeed in the FISA court that authorizes such surveillance in June, they did succeed in October.

What needs to be done now?

The White House should tell the Justice Department to tell the FBI to expedite its investigation and file a report on what was done by the Russians. And if any Trump campaign official criminally colluded with the Russians, send the recommendation to indict to Justice.

The acting attorney general should instruct Director James Comey to run down, remove and recommend for prosecution any FBI or intel agent who has leaked the fruits of their investigation, or fake news, to the media.

The real question is whether Obama or former Attorney General Loretta Lynch were aware of or approved of any surveillance of Trump and his staff during the campaign.

Russian hacking of the DNC is a problem, not a scandal. The scandal is this: Who inside the government of the United States is trying to discredit, damage or destroy the president of the United States? For these are the real subversives.

Pat Buchanan is the author of “The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose From Defeat to Create the New Majority.”