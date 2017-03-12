A day without U.S. tech workers?

Last month, there was a national “Day Without a Latino.” Last week, the demonstration du jour shutting down schools and shops was “A Day Without a Woman.” Here's my question for all the virtue-signaling protesters who pay lip service to better jobs and wages: Where's your awareness-raising event for untold thousands of high-skilled Americans victimized by H-1B visa havoc? Thanks to cheap, labor-hungry big businesses and money-grubbing politicians in both parties, every day has become a “Day Without American Tech Workers.”

Our own best and brightest are vanishing in plain sight. It has been going on for decades — and it's all legal. Several court challenges to corporate abuse of the program have failed.

The same workplace nightmare that befell American tech employees at Disney, New York Life, Southern California Edison and countless other U.S. companies struck the taxpayer-subsidized University of California, San Francisco, smack dab in the middle of the West Coast's liberal paradise. Forty-nine information technology workers at the UC system's health care and research nerve center officially got the boot.

Like thousands before them, UCSF's loyal employees were coerced to dig their own graves: no severance packages unless and until they trained their inexperienced, cheap foreign replacements from India-based HCL Technologies Ltd. by Feb. 28. Raymond Dy, a UCSF systems administrator, called that “a big slap in the face” and said it was “insulting.”

It's also a privacy and security threat. Kurt Ho, 57, a systems administrator and lifelong Democrat who voted for Donald Trump, recounted “very young” H-1B foreign workers who had trouble comprehending basic instructions on how to operate “mission critical systems.” Ho voiced concern about giving away the keys to Americans' health data to unsupervised foreign visa holders and their counterparts overseas.

And that precious, left-wing San Francisco value of “diversity” got thrown out the window at UCSF, thanks to the H-1B visa replacement racket. Diversity doesn't mean jack if a bleeding-heart-liberal, Trump-bashing university can avoid paying high-skilled American workers' pensions and benefits.

Audrey Hatten-Milholin, 53, a 17-year UCSF senior systems architect, and many of her female colleagues lost their jobs despite “excellent performance reviews” as part of the school system's shortsighted attempt to “cut costs.” She recounted walking into an office suite to train the HCL foreigners to absorb her knowledge and eliminate her job, “and it seemed like everyone at their desk had a young male Indian worker there. I didn't see any women.”

President Trump vowed to stop the sabotage of American tech workers and has already put a halt to “fast-tracking” of what an Indian commerce official once dubbed “the outsourcing visa.” But the high-dollar H-1B lobbies here and abroad aren't going down without a fight.

If only Bay Area liberals and Beltway Democrats weren't so acutely addled by Trump Derangement Syndrome, they might actually do something to help the American women and workers they pretend to champion — instead of enabling their sellout.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.