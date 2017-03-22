Special prosecutor? Be careful what you wish for

The most famous special prosecutor remains the first one: Archibald Cox of Watergate fame. After Cox got sideways with President Richard Nixon in 1973, the president ordered Cox fired, which led to the “Saturday Night Massacre” and then to Leon Jaworski, and then to ... well, you remember.

Now, though, Democrats are demanding a special prosecutor into Russia's interference with our election. They may have visions of Cox and Jaworski dancing in their heads, but they should be careful what they wish for. Democrats assume only Republican oxen will get gored by a special prosecutor. But the record suggests they would get caught up too.

After Watergate, Congress got into the “special prosecutors” business, passing the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 to create the office of the independent counsel. But Capitol Hill soon found that special prosecutors' investigations tend to expand beyond their original brief. After more than a dozen wild rides that included Lawrence Walsh's endless inquiry into Iran-Contra and Ken Starr's Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky work, Congress let the office and its procedures lapse in 1999. There is no “law” governing special prosecutors today. The attorney general can name a special prosecutor if he wants. But if either Jeff Sessions or Rod Rosenstein, Trump's nominee for deputy attorney general, declares the need for a special prosecutor, the key will be: What is the “scope of the investigation” with which he or she is charged?

Republicans routinely demanded special prosecutors in the era of President Barack Obama and Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch. There were calls for one to investigate Hillary Clinton's private email server and the Internal Revenue Service's alleged abuse of power regarding “tea party”-named groups. But there were no special prosecutors appointed during the Obama years. The Democrats knew better than to set a seasoned prosecutor with subpoena power loose when political intrigue is afoot.

So I would sound a note of caution to Democrats pounding the lectern for a special prosecutor. Still, if one is to be appointed to look into the election of 2016 and all illegal activity surrounding it, I am in favor of going for the cathartic approach and putting everything on the table.

Let's be clear: It seems obvious that Russia did in fact meddle with our process. And if any American cooperated in a campaign against us, he, she or they should be prosecuted.

But any special prosecutor appointed to look into the alleged “Russian connection” should also be given a scope of inquiry that includes the handing of the investigation into Clinton's server, the slow-walking of document delivery to the Congress and the courts concerning Clinton's administration of the State Department as well as alleged Obama administration leaks of classified information from the first campaign debate forward.

Special prosecutors are immune from any constraint. They go where they want and when they want. Buyers beware.

The new president isn't going to unleash the hounds on just his campaign. If the hunt is to be had, everyone connected to the election is the fox. The old KGB colonel at the top of the Kremlin must be smiling indeed. His campaign against the legitimacy of everyone and everything in American politics is bearing fruit every day.

Hugh Hewitt hosts a nationally syndicated radio show and is author of “The Fourth Way: The Conservative Playbook for a Lasting GOP Majority.”