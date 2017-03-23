Pa.'s public education plight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The transfer of middle and high school students in the Wilkinsburg School District into Pittsburgh Public Schools is raising some significant, and troubling, questions about not only this particular arrangement but about the state of public education in Pennsylvania.

Flagging enrollment led to an agreement by which Wilkinsburg Middle/High School was closed at the end of the last school year and approximately 270 students were folded into Pittsburgh Public Schools' Westinghouse Academy. The deal runs through at least the 2021-22 school year.

But Jake Haulk and Eric Montarti, scholars at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, say the most important question is why the Wilkinsburg school board thought sending its students to Westinghouse was in the best interest of students or taxpayers funding their education.

“Westinghouse Academy has an educational achievement record that is on par with terrible results posted in Wilkinsburg,” Haulk and Montarti remind.

The transfer raises substantial financial questions, as well as those involving state oversight, the researchers say.

To wit, the Pittsburgh school district is charging the Wilkinsburg district $8,000 per pupil, well under the per-pupil amount being spent in each district. Considering Wilkinsburg was spending more than $24,000 per student prior to the deal, it should be enjoying substantial savings from the arrangement, Haulk and Montarti point out.

“Will the state, seeing the big drop in per student costs for the (Wilkinsburg) students, lower the commonwealth's allocation to the district?” they ask. “And, will it raise questions about (Pittsburgh's) expenditure level — of more than $23,000 annually — if it can teach Wilkinsburg students for the amount (it is) charging?”

Additionally, the state funded the transition with $3 million. Why can't the cost savings be used to pay that bill?

More pointedly, if the 270 transferred students were costing Wilkinsburg $6.5 million annually prior to the transfer agreement and are now costing the district less than $3 million — even allowing for reasonable administration and transportation expenses — “where is the rest of the money going and why are $3 million more in state dollars required?” the institute asks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education needs stronger guidance and, if required, additional authority from the Legislature and the governor to achieve better outcomes in failing Pennsylvania schools, Haulk and Montarti say.

“Legislators have shown little interest in real solutions for failing schools — probably because of the enormous pushback from teacher unions and the public education establishment that seeks to protect its authority,” they say. “Meanwhile, tens of thousands of students are graduating or dropping out of school barely literate after costing taxpayers $100,000 or more per student for their pathetic education.”

And that, sadly, is a most severe indictment of Pennsylvania's public education system.

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).