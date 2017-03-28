Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Paris climate treaty should be junked

H. Sterling Burnett | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Demonstrators rally outside the White House in November 2015 in support of the climate talks in Paris (AP).

Shortly before the Paris climate conference of December 2015, a leading U.S. government scientist published a paper purporting to show that the Earth had not experienced an 18-year pause in rising temperatures.

The claim was contrary to every temperature data set in existence at the time. But Tom Karl, then director of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information, argued that previous findings were wrong and temperatures actually were rising at an alarming rate.

Extraordinary claims should require extraordinary proof. But world leaders, including President Obama, chose to immediately get behind Karl's startling “discovery,” seeing it as the iron-clad evidence they needed to produce a strong climate agreement requiring sharp reductions in carbon-dioxide emissions.

But recently, in a much-discussed article on a prominent climate change blog, John Bates, an award-winning scientist responsible for establishing and maintaining the NOAA's data-testing and archiving process, disclosed Karl and his team violated the agency's rules for ensuring the quality of their research.

Prior to the publication of Karl's paper, the NOAA had adopted a process for reviewing climate data sets to ensure they would be archived for sharing, replication and testing — key components of the scientific process.

Defying agency rules, Karl did not run his team's data set through the agency's software and did not archive key data sets, Bates wrote. Because Karl failed to archive and store his data sets properly, some of the original data sets were lost when the computer used to process the data failed.

How convenient for climate alarmists.

The data purportedly showing an alarming and continuous global temperature rise got lost, but Karl and his team say, in effect, “The computer ate our homework, but trust us anyway. We're right and everyone else is wrong.”

Bates, in his article, castigated Karl's research for consistently exaggerating measured warming in an effort to produce the results his team wanted.

“Gradually, in the months after (Karl's paper) came out, the evidence kept mounting that Tom Karl constantly had his ‘thumb on the scale' — in the documentation, scientific choices, and release of data sets — in an effort to discredit the notion of a global warming hiatus and rush to time the publication of the paper to influence national and international deliberations on climate policy,” Bates wrote.

Even if the science motivating the Paris climate agreement wasn't suspicious, the treaty itself is a costly farce.

While the United States is expected to restrict its fossil-fuel use, China, India and other major carbon-dioxide emitters get to keep growing their coal, natural gas and oil use.

Their economies get to thrive while ours is expected to stagnate — all without any hope of a real climate benefit.

United Nations officials have admitted that even if all the parties to the agreement were to cut emissions as promised, temperature rise would still exceed the upper limit — by a substantial margin — in 2100.

If disaster is in the offing, the Paris climate agreement won't stop it. The U.S. should withdraw.

H. Sterling Burnett is a research fellow on energy and the environment at The Heartland Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit research center headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill.

