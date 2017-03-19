Disruptive Democrat operatives

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Here come the hyperpartisan hounds. A nonprofit called American Oversight launched last week to combat President Trump's “culture of impunity,” declaring itself “nonpartisan” and claiming it will fight for a “transparent and ethical government.”

But like Waylon Jennings once crooned, “Baby, that dog won't hunt.”

These Democrat operatives aren't interested in accountability. Their mission is to attack, obstruct and destroy political opponents at all costs.

Austin Evers, executive director and Obama donor, worked as a lawyer at Williams and Connolly — the firm representing Hillary Clinton and boasting longtime Clinton consigliere David Kendall, who shepherded scandal-ridden Bill and Hill through Whitewater, Lewinsky-gate and Email-gate. Evers had zero experience handling public records and classified document requests before he was hired by the State Department in 2015 to be Hillary's information blocker. But Democrats' ethical olfactory nerves suddenly shut down over the clear conflict of interest.

American Oversight also employs Obama donor John Bies, who served as counselor to former corruptocrat Obama Attorney General Eric Holder. Bies and Holder worked together at white-shoe law firm Covington & Burling, which represented 17 Yemeni terror suspects held at Gitmo — including at least a dozen who rejoined al-Qaida after being freed. Holder refused to cough up the names of appointees who had been involved in legal work on behalf of Gitmo detainees.

In February 2010, after 9/11 families raised hell, GOP Sen. Charles Grassley finally forced Holder to acknowledge that at least nine Justice Department attorneys officially represented or served as advocates for Gitmo detainees before joining the Obama administration. But he still refused to reveal their identities. Bies was one of the suspected nameless abettors.

American Oversight senior adviser Melanie Sloan, who formerly helmed Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, abandoned nonpartisanship eons ago. Under her leadership, CREW occasionally targeted corrupt Democrats, including Maxine Waters and William “Cold Cash” Jefferson. But in the end, her radical funders — George Soros, the Tides Foundation and the Democracy Alliance — traded her in for rabid attack dog David Brock.

Sloan then got mired in her own apparent pay-for-play scandal. After forming a consulting business, she reportedly solicited a $40,000 donation from client Herbalife to CREW, which published a website attacking an investor who called the company a pyramid scheme. Sloan now heads a crisis management outfit, Triumph Strategy, with Michael Huttner, founder of ProgressNow, the Democrat group of nonprofit satellites funded with startup money from billionaire Soros and the Democracy Alliance, whose board members include former SEIU International Secretary-Treasurer Anna Burger and ACORN embezzlement cover-upper Drummond Pike.

American Oversight ain't about cleaning up corruption. It's about disruption for the sake of disruption.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.