Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Disruptive Democrat operatives

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Here come the hyperpartisan hounds. A nonprofit called American Oversight launched last week to combat President Trump's “culture of impunity,” declaring itself “nonpartisan” and claiming it will fight for a “transparent and ethical government.”

But like Waylon Jennings once crooned, “Baby, that dog won't hunt.”

These Democrat operatives aren't interested in accountability. Their mission is to attack, obstruct and destroy political opponents at all costs.

Austin Evers, executive director and Obama donor, worked as a lawyer at Williams and Connolly — the firm representing Hillary Clinton and boasting longtime Clinton consigliere David Kendall, who shepherded scandal-ridden Bill and Hill through Whitewater, Lewinsky-gate and Email-gate. Evers had zero experience handling public records and classified document requests before he was hired by the State Department in 2015 to be Hillary's information blocker. But Democrats' ethical olfactory nerves suddenly shut down over the clear conflict of interest.

American Oversight also employs Obama donor John Bies, who served as counselor to former corruptocrat Obama Attorney General Eric Holder. Bies and Holder worked together at white-shoe law firm Covington & Burling, which represented 17 Yemeni terror suspects held at Gitmo — including at least a dozen who rejoined al-Qaida after being freed. Holder refused to cough up the names of appointees who had been involved in legal work on behalf of Gitmo detainees.

In February 2010, after 9/11 families raised hell, GOP Sen. Charles Grassley finally forced Holder to acknowledge that at least nine Justice Department attorneys officially represented or served as advocates for Gitmo detainees before joining the Obama administration. But he still refused to reveal their identities. Bies was one of the suspected nameless abettors.

American Oversight senior adviser Melanie Sloan, who formerly helmed Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, abandoned nonpartisanship eons ago. Under her leadership, CREW occasionally targeted corrupt Democrats, including Maxine Waters and William “Cold Cash” Jefferson. But in the end, her radical funders — George Soros, the Tides Foundation and the Democracy Alliance — traded her in for rabid attack dog David Brock.

Sloan then got mired in her own apparent pay-for-play scandal. After forming a consulting business, she reportedly solicited a $40,000 donation from client Herbalife to CREW, which published a website attacking an investor who called the company a pyramid scheme. Sloan now heads a crisis management outfit, Triumph Strategy, with Michael Huttner, founder of ProgressNow, the Democrat group of nonprofit satellites funded with startup money from billionaire Soros and the Democracy Alliance, whose board members include former SEIU International Secretary-Treasurer Anna Burger and ACORN embezzlement cover-upper Drummond Pike.

American Oversight ain't about cleaning up corruption. It's about disruption for the sake of disruption.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.