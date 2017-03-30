Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pa.'s troubled State System schools

Colin Mcnickle | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 8:55 p.m.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education must reduce capacity and/or consolidate degree programs at its 14 member schools if they are to survive and prosper, according to a scholar at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy.

The system is a state-owned group of universities. Its schools range in size from Cheyney University, with just over 700 students, to West Chester University, with more than 15,000 full-time students.

But enrollment has been flagging. The number of Pennsylvania high schoolers graduating each year — which represents the largest pool of State System students — has plateaued and is expected to fall. That, and graduation rates at some of the State System schools, raise interesting questions, says Jake Haulk, president of the Pittsburgh think tank.

Combined enrollment at the 14 schools fell 11.1 percent between the 2010-11 and 2015-16 school years.

“All schools except West Chester experienced declines, ranging from less than 1 percent at Slippery Rock to a 43 percent drop at Cheyney,” Haulk says.

“More importantly, the enrollment drops have been accompanied by very high acceptance rates,” Haulk says; 10 of the schools accept 80 percent or more of their applicants.

And while most of the schools' graduation rates are in line with or better than the national average rate, Haulk says the rates at several schools are higher than expected based on the academic readiness of enrollees.

Which prompts this question: “Does that mean the schools have far superior instruction compared to other schools across the country or are the curricula and courses not sufficiently rigorous?”

Bloomsburg University's four-year graduation rate was 43.3 percent, 20 percent above its projected rate. Slippery Rock was 19 percent higher.

All told, Haulk says the State System schools “present a mixed but generally unhealthy picture with nearly half the schools facing serious difficulties.”

Also factoring in high faculty costs, Haulk says the situation “points to a need to rethink the (State System) model.”

“It is reasonable to say that the severe problems faced by several of the schools cannot be solved absent a large increase in the number of graduates and improvement in the academic readiness of graduates leaving the state's high schools,” he says.

Noting it is unreasonable to think either of those “desirables” will occur any time soon, Haulk says it becomes incumbent on the State System to begin reducing capacity and/or consolidating degree programs.

“There is no defensible purpose in having each of the universities to offer the same wide range of degree majors,” he says. “It would be far more rational to have the schools use a focused approach and become very good and well known for their limited offerings.”

Unfortunately, Haulk says, with all the tenured faculty, alumni and entrenched interests at each school, “meaningful change coming from the system itself is very unlikely.”

Thus, “Without question, it is time for the Legislature and the governor to start looking for answers,” he says, adding that state-related universities receiving state funding also should be included in the study.

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).

