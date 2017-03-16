Democrats dither on health care

Just as Republicans have had seven years to come up with a plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare, Democrats have had the same amount of time to find ways to protect or improve the legislation.

After Democrats pushed through the government's health care takeover in 2010, Americans around the country have watched their premiums skyrocket, their health care providers leave town and their doctors either retired early or no longer take insurance. The horror stories are endless and the consequences for people's lives are very real.

People like rancher Carrie Couey from Colorado — who visited the White House to participate in a roundtable discussion with President Trump this week — have been kicked off of insurance plans multiple times since ObamaCare passed.

“Our rates are three times what they were before ObamaCare started. We have one provider in the county,” Couey said. “We have very little options for what we can and cannot do. We are a small business, but we aren't brick-and-mortar; we are cattle ranchers. We can't afford our equipment anymore if we're paying these rates year after year after year. Our food source is in jeopardy because of this heath care law.”

She continued, “We were uninsured in December. They dropped us for the third time after we paid over $50,000 last year for health care expenses.”

But with all of this hardship happening right before our eyes, Democrats have been absent and without any solutions, despite claiming to be the party advocating for everyday Americans and after admitting the current system isn't working.

ObamaCare is in fact collapsing, which arguably was the goal of the legislation from the beginning in order to lead America into a single-payer system. That point aside, Democrats have done little during Trump's short tenure to offer solutions to save ObamaCare or to implement their own ideas in the newly introduced American Health Care Act.

ObamaCare is so damaged that it must be replaced. It cannot be fixed through reforms — and Democrats know it.

The health care plan offered by Speaker Paul Ryan and President Donald Trump is by no means perfect. It will need major changes before it can pass Republican scrutiny in the House and have a prayer of passing in the Senate. But at least the AHCA attempts to give Americans back their health care freedom after years of having little to none. The legislation is centered around choice, not simply owning a mandatory insurance card. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Tom Price is dedicated to returning to the doctor-patient relationship.

Democrats would serve themselves and their constituents well by offering solutions to the problems caused by ObamaCare, which they admit are prominent. They've been asked by the White House to express their ideas, and Trump has offered to meet with opposition groups, like the AARP, to iron out differences in order to reach a working solution.

Democrats broke the health care system in America. Now they have an obligation to help fix it.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.