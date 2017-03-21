Will left's Kremlingate backfire?

The big losers of the Russian hacking scandal may yet be those who invested all their capital in a script that turned out to be based on a fairy tale.

In Monday's Intelligence Committee hearings, James Comey confirmed that his FBI has found nothing to support President Trump's tweet that President Obama ordered him wiretapped. Not unexpected but undeniably it's an embarrassment for the tweeter in chief.

Yet longer-term damage may have been done to the left. For Monday's hearing showed that the left's rendering of the campaign of 2016 may be a product of fiction and a fevered imagination.

After eight months investigating the hacking and leaking of the emails of Hillary Clinton campaign chief John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee, there is apparently no evidence yet of Trump collusion with Russia.

Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper has said that, as of his departure on Jan. 20, he had seen no evidence of a Russia-Trump collusion.

Former acting CIA Director Michael Morell also made that clear this month: “On the question of the Trump campaign conspiring with the Russians here, there is smoke, but there is no fire, at all. ... There's no little campfire, there's no little candle, there's no spark. And there's a lot of people looking for it.” Morell was a surrogate for the Clinton campaign.

There is hard evidence of collusion between the intel community and The New York Times and The Washington Post, both beneficiaries of illegal leaks — felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

While the howls have been endless that Trump accused Obama of a “felony,” the one provable felony here was the leak of a transcript of an intercepted conversation between Michael Flynn and the Russian ambassador.

That leak ended Flynn's career as national security adviser. And Comey would neither confirm nor deny that President Obama was aware of the existence of the Flynn transcript.

So where do we stand after Monday's hearing and eight-month FBI investigation? The Russians did hack Podesta's email account and the DNC, and while the FBI has found no evidence of Trump campaign collusion with the Russians, it is still looking.

However, the known unknowns seem more significant. How could Clapper and Morell say that no connection had been established between Trump's campaign and the Russians without there having been an investigation? And how could such an investigation be conclusive in exonerating Trump's associates — without some use of electronic surveillance?

Indeed, if there was no surveillance of Trump of any kind, where did all these stories come from, which reporters attributed to “intelligence sources”?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from any role in the Russian hacking scandal. But the Justice Department should demand that the FBI put the highest priority on investigating the deep state and its journalistic collaborators in the sabotage of the Trump presidency.

If Comey refuses to do it, appoint a special counsel.

Vladimir Putin did not steal the presidential election. Clinton and Barack Obama lost it. Donald Trump won it fair and square.

Pat Buchanan is the author of “The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose From Defeat to Create the New Majority.”