Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Minimum logic on wages

Antony Davies & James R. Harrigan | Saturday, March 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Supporters of a $15 minimum wage for fast-food workers rally in front of a McDonald's in Albany, N.Y., in July 2015 (AP file photo).

Updated 55 minutes ago

Brian Choi once owned a small grocery store in a tough black neighborhood in Atlanta, where Willie and Maurice Matthews, two young kids from the neighborhood, used to hang around. They needed money, and they asked Choi for help.

Choi's little business didn't generate enough profit for him to afford to hire them. But Choi, with the approval of their parents, allowed the brothers to carry customers' bags for tips. Choi bought the brothers clothes, and when he had some extra cash, he gave them some pocket money. This arrangement worked for Choi, for the young men and their parents, and for Choi's customers.

Enter the federal government.

When the Department of Labor discovered that Mr. Choi was not paying the brothers the minimum wage, it fined him over $6,000 in back wages and threatened him with prison time. Mr. Choi had to tell the young men they could no longer work at his store.

Here were three sets of people: Mr. Choi, the Matthews brothers and Mr. Choi's customers, each of whom was willing to engage the other in the labor market. The brothers' unskilled and inexperienced labor wasn't worth the minimum wage. But it was worth something. And the brothers were willing to accept the small payments Choi's customers thought their labor was worth. Everyone was better off — until the government showed up to make things “better.”

Would the boys have been better off earning the minimum wage? Absolutely. But two young men with no experience, no training, little education and fewer opportunities usually don't face the option of working for the minimum wage. They face the options of working for less than the minimum wage or not working at all.

When well-meaning bureaucrats intervened with the intent of forcing Mr. Choi to pay the minimum wage, they made the brothers' lives worse by forcing Mr. Choi to let them go.

The simple fact is that raising the minimum wage only helps some workers. It helps those who could have earned more by shopping around for a better job. But some workers can't earn more by shopping around because they are already being paid what they are worth. Raising the minimum wage doesn't force employers to pay these workers more. It forces employers to let them go.

But the minimum wage persists because it is gold for politicians. In a 10-second sound bite, a politician can dupe less-educated workers into lending their support on Election Day in exchange for the empty promise of higher wages.

Gov. Wolf has proposed raising Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $12. If he really believed that raising the minimum would help Pennsylvanians, then why stop at $12? Why not raise it to $20? Because a $12 hike is small enough that the number of less-skilled, less-educated, less-experienced workers who lose their jobs or never get hired in the first place will be small enough to go unnoticed. At $20, the unemployment effects would be great enough to convince everyone of what economists have been saying for decades — the minimum wage does the most harm to the most needy.

And that economic truth wouldn't get the politicians anywhere.

Antony Davies is associate professor of economics at Duquesne University. James R. Harrigan is senior research fellow at Strata in Logan, Utah.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.