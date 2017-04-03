Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Schumer's unrelenting resistance

Marc A. Thiessen | Monday, April 3, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. (AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

As a conservative, I'm thrilled by the arrival of a unified Republican government. But the politician I'm most grateful to in Washington today is not President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

It's Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

That's because the Senate minority leader is working overtime to make sure that Democrats who voted for Trump in 2016 stay in the GOP fold in 2018 and beyond.

The biggest fear many conservatives had after the 2016 election was that Trump would be too quick to cut deals with the Democrats. If Democrats were smart, they would have reached across the aisle to Trump and offered to work with him. Trump is a dealmaker, not an ideologue. He would have loved nothing better than to cut deals with Schumer. Indeed, Trump reportedly called Schumer the morning after the election, offering to do just that.

Instead of accepting Trump's outstretched hand, Schumer's Democrats are opposing virtually everything that Trump does. They have expressed zero interest in working with him on bipartisan legislation. The battle cry of the Democratic Party is “Resist!”

This unrelenting resistance has pushed Trump to the right. Since Trump knows he can't get Democrat votes for his health and tax plans, he does not need to make any concessions to win over Democrats. Conservatives criticizing the Trump-Ryan health care plan as “ObamaCare lite” should take a moment to consider how much worse the legislation would be if Schumer had decided to sit down with Trump at the bargaining table.

Imagine what might have happened if Schumer had greeted Trump's post-inaugural outreach by declaring, “We agree on a lot of things, and where we do agree I will be his strongest ally in Congress. Where we disagree, I will try to bring him over to our side.” Trump would have cut deal after deal with Schumer.

This would have been smart politics — allowing Schumer to sow divisions between Trump and the more conservative elements of the GOP caucus, who would have bristled at his bipartisanship. But Democrats are in such a hysterical state right now that they are not interested in bipartisanship. They want to destroy Trump.

Conservatives should be thrilled by this. Schumer is not only pushing Trump to the right but also helping Republicans consolidate and grow their congressional majorities — by further alienating once-reliably Democrat blue-collar voters who abandoned the party in the last election.

There could be nothing better for the GOP. Republicans need to pick up only eight seats to win a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, in which case they won't need Democrats for anything.

So thank you, Chuck Schumer! Let's hope he continues to lead the resistance. Let's hope he continues to block Trump's agenda and forces vulnerable Senate Democrats to be Trump obstructionists. If Republicans don't blow the opportunity, the result will be legislation that is more conservative — and expanded congressional majorities in 2018.

Marc A. Thiessen is a fellow with the American Enterprise Institute and former chief speechwriter to President George W. Bush.

