Kindest cuts of all

“Devastating!” shouts Chuck Schumer. Even Republicans are unhappy. Big spending “conservative” Congressman Hal Rogers calls President Donald Trump's proposed budget cuts “draconian, careless and counterproductive.”

But Trump's cuts are good! Why do politicians always assume that government spending helps people? It always has unintended consequences.

Foreign aid is attached to idealistic notions like ending global poverty and making friends abroad. Politicians also thought that by rewarding countries that behave well, America could steer the whole world toward responsible practices like holding elections and allowing companies (especially U.S. companies) to operate without interference.

But today, the U.S. sends money to friends and foes alike, and it's hard to know what those countries do with it.

We're just as dumb about spending at home.

The federal Department of Education doesn't teach any kids. It imposes standards on local schools that make it harder for them to experiment. It hires bureaucrats who do endless studies — instead of letting competition show us what teaching methods get the best results.

The Department of Education also promotes government-subsidized student loans that trick students into thinking that no matter which school they pick, no matter their major, they will graduate with useful, marketable skills. Many go deeply into debt just when they should be getting a start in life.

The Department of Agriculture tips American elections. Presidential candidates promise farm subsidies to try to win the early Iowa primary. Politicians say the subsidies will rescue struggling small farms, but they rarely do. Most of the money goes to big, well-connected agribusiness.

Obviously, some federal programs do help people. When you spend trillions of dollars, some of it will be put to good use.

“There is no magic money tree in Washington,” the Cato Institute's Chris Edwards reminds us. At DownsizingGovernment.org, he lists many more programs that ought to be cut. Even when programs do good things, he says, “It is more efficient for the states to fund their own activities — school and anti-poverty programs — because doing so eliminates the expensive federal middleman.”

Having our money back means being able to pay for things we choose as individuals — including helping out the poor more effectively than the government.

Finally, even areas where Trump wants to boost spending, like the military, should be cut. We spend more on defense than China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the United Kingdom, India, France and Japan combined.

Trump and Paul Ryan do deserve credit for demanding that spending increases be offset with cuts elsewhere. But it's a tragedy that they didn't use this moment to try to cut more, and to cut the biggest unsustainable spending: Medicare and Social Security. Not addressing those entitlements today will mean more suffering for the poor and the elderly in the future.

Do the humane thing. Keep hacking away at that budget.

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”