Fixing ObamaCare

It would be an error to conclude that the Affordable Care Act is working well because House Republicans failed to pass a bill to repeal and replace it.

Although talk of a “death spiral” is overblown — we are not witnessing a situation in which coverage rates will drop precipitously — it is the case that insurers are pulling out of the exchanges. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 21 percent of exchange enrollees have access to only one insurer in 2017, compared with 2 percent in 2016 — a huge and very concerning increase. (And the share of enrollees with access to only two providers nearly doubled between 2016 and 2017, from 12 to 22 percent.)

At the same time, premiums on the ACA exchanges have increased significantly — 22 percent in 2017 alone, and more than double during the past four years.

Oh, and there were still 29 million Americans without health insurance in 2015.

These statistics matter. Individuals who live in areas with less competition not only have fewer or no health insurance options, but also fewer options for physicians and other health-care services and longer wait times to get appointments and the like. It is the case that (for now) many enrollees on the exchanges are protected from premium increases — but that just means those cost increases are socialized, which when accumulated over time have tangible consequences for middle-class American households. (And if premiums continue to grow faster than the rest of the economy, at some point enrollees will bear a larger share of premium increases.)

And of course, for the millions of Americans without health insurance, the ACA has yet to achieve its stated goal of universal coverage.

Broader problems

There are broader problems with the ACA, as well. It essentially maintains the link between your job and your health insurance coverage, which is a problematic feature of the U.S. health care system. It does not do enough to encourage healthy people to insure against catastrophic and highly unlikely (but very serious) accidents and medical events. It uses excessive government regulation to narrow the options that are available to consumers in health insurance plans, micromanaging individual choice from Washington and state capitols. It places disruptive burdens on employers. It does not employ market discipline to lower costs, increase productivity and expand choice over the long term. It maintains a structure that confuses prepayment for routine health care services with insurance against unlikely needs.

Republicans control both houses of Congress and the White House. Given the problems with the ACA, what should they do?

It seems the obvious and correct answer is get to work.

It is discouraging that Congress seems to have a different answer. After the admittedly devastating failure to pass an ACA repeal-and-replace bill, House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., said that the ACA “is the law of the land” and that it will remain as such “for the foreseeable future.”

Well. Hopefully “foreseeable” is measured in months — not years.

Years is too long. Instead of accepting the ACA status quo, the GOP should dust itself off from the last debacle and begin a renewed effort on ACA repeal-and-replace by stating clearly and unambiguously that its goal is universal health insurance coverage.

Path to a goal

It is the job of conservatives to offer a path to that goal that is compatible with our principles. Clearly, market discipline is what is most needed in the U.S. health care system — again, to lower costs, expand choice and increase productivity over the long term. But more than market discipline is needed. All the broader problems I mentioned need to be addressed, and more. Fortunately, there are many ideas and plans put forward by conservatives to replace the ACA, and to move health policy in a conservative direction. The GOP's elected leaders have a lot of material to work with.

Health policy can't be left unaddressed “for the foreseeable future.” Politically, the GOP has spent seven years saying it was going to replace the ACA with better policy. Giving up after a few weeks of effort is ridiculous.

And substantively, there are major problems with the ACA that simply need to be addressed. The strategy of letting the ACA “explode” and blaming the Democrats, as President Trump suggested, is reprehensible. The GOP is the nation's governing party.

It's time for it to govern.

Michael Strain is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.