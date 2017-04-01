71 gender options: Oh, boy!

The newest project by the progressive left is transgenderism. Like their reinventions of marriage and family and sexuality, leftist human-nature redefiners are now remaking gender in their own image—many genders. Many, many, many genders.

To that end, I must warn them: Be careful, liberals, because you don't seem to have given much thought about the newest slippery slope, the latest can of worms you're opening. Like the inherent problem of the redefinition of marriage, once you try to kick down absolute standards for gender, you open the floodgates to all sorts of novel reconfigurations that even the most “open-minded” liberals will be uncomfortable endorsing.

In the case of gender, consider the ideological crazy-house that is New York City, where city employees now have the option of choosing from a minimum of 31 different gender identities. Not two gender choices, or even three, four, five, six, or 12, or 20, but 31.

In categorizing oneself, New York City employees are free to fluidly fluctuate among various male-female combinations and derivations. It's a fascinating thing, really. You can change your gender identity not merely once or twice or a handful of times, but you can keep changing it over and over, daily if you'd like, or even hourly — and the government will legally support you in your whims and fancies.

Selections include not just “transgender” but “pangender” and a myriad of other possibilities. There is also the PC-esque choice, “Person of Transgender Experience.”

Also listed by these New Yorkers is the “two-spirit” gender option, which was spearheaded by the pioneering gay-rights communist, Harry Hay .

In responding to this biological madness, a city official confirmed to The Daily Caller that the panoply of gender identities are all protected by the city's anti-discrimination laws and added that the current list posted online is “not exhaustive.”

Indeed, why would it be exhaustive? How could it be? Like progressivism, transgenderism is in a state of constant evolution. There will be new forms tomorrow, rest assured. New York's merry liberals are generously allowing lots of room for yet new gender forms that a person is apparently free to create for himself, herself or (better) oneself.

As for New York-based businesses that do not accommodate the “gender” choice, they risk six-figure fines under rules established by the city's Commission on Human Rights. No surprise there. In fact, if you dare not refer to a transgender person by his or her preferred pronoun, regardless of the person's XX or XY chromosomal reality, there are a bunch of angry New York progressives who would fine you and shut you down — in the name of “tolerance” and “diversity,” of course.

For the record, not among the 31 options in New York is “dragon lady,” which is the gender choice of 55-year-old Richard Hernandez, a transgender banker who has had his ears and nose removed in order to become a new gender species altogether. Hernandez now identifies as “Eva Tiamat Baphomet Medusa,” a name taken from a video-game character, and wishes to be referred to as an “it.”

But even then, all of this is limiting, is it not, liberals?

Consider that Facebook lists more options than New York City does, and even those generous options remain (inevitably) in a constant state of flux. Facebook has at various times in the last two years listed 51 gender options, 53, 56, 58 and 71. The list, too, is fluid. Of course, it is. How couldn't it be?

What a farce. Who died and made Facebook God?

I ask liberals in all seriousness, and I want them to seriously consider an answer: Which gender options among the lists of 51, 53, 56, 58 or 71 are invalid? Which are illegitimate? Tell us, dear pioneering progressive—which, if any, of these would you rule out? How do you arbitrate acceptable choices? Please, help us, just as you've helped so many of these multi-gendered persons.

Will you say? Can you say? Who's to say, eh?

And therein is the inherent problem. Once you begin messing with absolutes, and everything becomes relative, then everything and anything is deemed possible.

Paul Kengor's latest book is “Takedown: From Communists to Progressives, How the Left Has Sabotaged Family and Marriage.”