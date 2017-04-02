TV's rising fake-news star

He's the new Al Sharpton on steroids — and he's coming to a TV near you.

Benjamin Crump, camera-lovin' lawyer for the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, rocketed to fame perpetuating the “Hands up, don't shoot” lie. Never mind that even the left-wing Obama Justice Department concluded that the 22 witnesses who manufactured the Black Lives Matter-promoted narrative were unreliable, inconsistent, self-contradictory, unsupported by a shred of forensic evidence or outright lying.

This week, the Florida-based legal celebrity will debut as one of six featured attorneys on the new Fox reality series “You the Jury.” Crump is also host and executive producer of A&E's six-hour miniseries “Who Killed Tupac?” And he's hosting “Evidence of Innocence,” a TV One documentary series that will profile “the unbelievable true stories of individuals who were convicted of crimes they didn't commit.”

Originally co-owned by Comcast and now controlled by minority-owned Radio One (which syndicates Sharpton), TV One is the channel whose liberal anchor Roland Martin fed Democrat debate questions last year to disgraced former CNN contributor Donna Brazile, who finally admitted recently that she leaked the information to Hillary Clinton's campaign. TV One also was happy to partner with Sharpton's National Action Network to co-sponsor an awards show last fall that bestowed a special civil rights honor on Crump “for historic and transformative service.”

“Transformative service”? Try manipulating reality for political gain. Both TV One and Crump are responsible for spreading falsehoods and inciting hatred against Daniel Holtzclaw, a former Oklahoma City police officer whose case is one of the worst miscarriages of justice I've ever encountered.

Last fall, TV One's “Justice By Any Means” re-enacted Holtzclaw's story with commentary from pundits who had no clue about the actual evidence. As I've been reporting over the past year, Holtzclaw was arrested, charged and convicted on numerous alleged sexual assaults in summer 2014, during the racially inflamed, anti-cop riots in Ferguson, Mo., and Baltimore. Crump now represents nine accusers (all black women from the gritty neighborhood Holtzclaw patrolled) who are plaintiffs in high-dollar state and federal civil rights lawsuits.

Crump also represents the teen with a violent criminal record who called Holtzclaw a “hot cop” before accusing him of rape. The teen's mom had filed a missing persons report and assault and battery complaint against her daughter on the day Holtzclaw encountered her and searched her purse. The Oklahoma City police crime lab identified a minute amount of what it characterized as “epithelial cell” DNA from this accuser on Holtzclaw's uniform pants — the lone piece of indirect forensic evidence found among 17 alleged crime scenes, which became the prosecution's inaccurately portrayed “smoking gun.”

Crump made false claims on TV One about the crime lab's findings. But the crime lab expert acknowledged on the stand the possibility of innocent DNA touch transfer.

I've reached out to Crump to explain his egregious falsehoods and omissions. But the fake news rising star may be far too busy to bother with facts that undermine the lucrative social justice racket. Damn the truth. It's showtime!

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.