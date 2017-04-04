The Yanks over there — 100 years ago

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One hundred years ago tomorrow, the United States entered World War I. The conflict ended just 19 months later with an Allied victory.

The United States did not win the war alone, given the sacrifices of Great Britain, France, Italy and Russia. But America's late arrival saved the teetering Allied cause.

On this centennial of America's entry into the war, debate still rages over the cause and results of World War I.

Until World War II, the conflict was initially known as the Great War, on the naive premise that the “war to end all wars” would never have to be repeated. But World War I did not solve problems as much as it led to even greater ones.

Unfortunately, World War I ended with an armistice, not with an unconditional surrender of the defeated.

The victorious Allies soon hosted conferences outlawing deadly weapons, declaring war obsolete and calling for collective security through the new League of Nations.

In response, the losing Germans often blamed back stabbers for their defeat and first interpreted such utopianism as Allied guilt — and later as weakness. Under Adolf Hitler, Germany rearmed and began absorbing neighboring borderlands eager to replay the verdict of World War I.

The United States was depressed that World War I seemed to have brought no lasting peace. It returned to its former isolationism during the Great Depression of the 1930s, disarmed and was determined to never again become involved in Europe's nihilistic wars.

Yet that very disengagement weakened the European democracies' common front. Both European appeasement and American isolationism only encouraged the new Axis powers to become even more determined to reverse the outcome of World War I.

World War I broke out in 1914 at an age when new offensive technology had vastly outpaced the arts of defense and medical care. It proved far easier to kill than to protect soldiers. And it was the first major war that was truly global, spreading beyond Europe to areas of the Middle East and Africa.

Mass deaths in the trenches over four years of fighting nearly destroyed Europe. The war finished off the German, Russian, Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian empires.

What can Americans learn 100 years later?

Seemingly isolated incidents — such as the assassination of Austria's Archduke Ferdinand in 1914 — can lead to nearly 20 million dead.

Isolationism and disarmament only encourage aggressors to do something stupid. Military power and deterrence persuade them not to try.

Had the United States been fully armed in 1914 (or again in 1939) and ready to help its allies, Germany might not have invaded Western Europe — or at least not have achieved such initial successes.

Wars — easy to start, hard to end — usually last far beyond what the original belligerents imagined.

Defeat and occupation force an enemy to cease its aggression. Armistices without a definite result only lead to postponements — and eventually more war.

World War I's terrible irony is that today its horrible carnage seems even more senseless than the far greater death toll of World War II, which ended quite differently and did not lead to another world war — at least so far.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.