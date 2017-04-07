Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Enough Protection Already

John Stossel | Friday, April 7, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Getty Images
President Donald Trump is greeted by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. (Photo by Ron Sach-Pool/Getty Images)

Updated 58 minutes ago

“Trump may have just signed a death warrant for our planet!” warns CNN host Van Jones.

“Disaster for Clean Water, Air,” says the Environmental Working Group.

Give me a break.

Regulation zealots and much of the media are furious because President Trump canceled Barack Obama's attempt to limit carbon dioxide emissions. But Trump did the right thing.

CO2 is what we exhale. It's not a pollutant. It is, however, a greenhouse gas, and such gases supposedly increase global warming. It's possible that this will lead to a spiral of climate change that will destroy much of Earth! But probably not. The science is definitely not settled.

Either way, Obama's expensive regulation wouldn't make a discernible difference. By 2030 — if the plan met its goal — it might cut global carbon emissions by 1 percent. The Earth will not notice.

Trump proposes a sensible cut: He'll dump the Obama climate proposal that was already dumped by the courts. He'll also reduce Environmental Protection Agency spending by 31 percent.

Good! Some of what regulators do now resembles the work of sadists who like crushing people.

In Idaho, Jack and Jill Barron tried to build a house on their own property. Jack got permission from his county. So they started building.

They got as far as the foundation when the EPA suddenly declared that the Barrons' property was a “wetland.”

Some of their land was wet. But that was only because the state government had not maintained its own land, adjacent to the Barrons' property, and water backed up from the state's land to the Barrons'.

The EPA declared, “You are building on a wetland!” and filed criminal charges against them. Felonies. When the government does that, most of us cringe and give up. It costs too much to fight the state. Government regulators seem to have unlimited time and nearly unlimited money.

But Jack was mad enough to fight. He spent $200,000 on lawyers.

Three years later, a jury cleared Jack of all charges.

But even that didn't stop the EPA.

Jill Barron told me, “We won, but after we were home for a month maybe, the Army Corps of Engineers and the EPA sent us another letter saying, ‘How nice for you that you won in the criminal court, but we still feel it's a wetlands.' And the decision made by the jury did not matter to them. ‘And if you don't get off the property, we're going to fine you (in) civil (court).'” The EPA threatened a fine of $37,500 a day.

The Barrons sold their home and moved into a trailer.

So I'm glad that Trump wants to limit the EPA. Scott Pruitt, the agency's new director, understands that bureaucrats often abuse their power. When he was Oklahoma attorney general, he sued the EPA 13 times for regulatory overreach.

I hope he cuts the bureaucrats back to proper size.

The EPA today stands for Enough Protection Already. But bureaucracies never say they're done. “Done” means bureaucrats are out of work. So politicians keep adding unnecessary new rules and keep harassing people like the Barrons.

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.