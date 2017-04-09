Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

The rape outbreak that wasn't

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, April 9, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
northwestern.edu
Northwestern University decided against taking action on fraternity rape case based on anonymous phone calls. (northwestern.edu)

Updated 4 hours ago

Campus feminists whipped up a Category-5 frenzy over sexual assault allegations at a Northwestern University fraternity in February. But recently, the school's vice president for student affairs, Patricia Telles-Irvin, was forced to muster up her best impression of “Saturday Night Live's” classic foot-in-mouther, Emily Litella.

Never mind.

Telles-Irvin had written a breathless bulletin “that four female students attending an event at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house were possibly given a date-rape drug, and two of these students believed they were sexually assaulted.”

Shrieking protests ensued. Demands escalated. Northwestern's student government association called for SAE's suspension. On behalf of the university, Telles-Irvin condemned “any such conduct in the strongest possible terms.” The school offered support for “survivors.”

But the hysteria was all based on anonymous phone calls. There were no actual victims, no witnesses, no physical or electronic evidence or any other kind of evidence that any such event involving any such women ingesting any such drugs or suffering any such sexual assaults ever occurred.

It was left to Northwestern professor Laura Kipnis, author of the new book “Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus,” to publicly caution against premature witch hunts: “If we've learned anything from the unraveling of Rolling Stone's now-retracted story about an alleged rape and cover-up at a University of Virginia frat a couple of years ago, it's that we need to slow down the rush to judgment until we're in possession of sufficient verifiable information to form solid conclusions,” she warned.

“If we fail to do that, we're guilty of what the commission that later investigated the Rolling Stone story excoriated as ‘confirmation bias' — that is, forming conclusions in advance of the facts to justify our biases,” she added. “I certainly hope we get updates as the investigation continues,” she concluded, “but leaping to action — especially in the absence of verified (or perhaps even verifiable) complaints — is at best a failure of due process, and at worst vigilantism.”

Indeed, as K.C. Johnson and Stuart Taylor Jr. document in “The Campus Rape Frenzy,” the federal government and virtually all colleges and universities have “mounted a systematic attack on bedrock American principles including the presumption of innocence, access to exculpatory evidence, the right to cross-examine one's accuser, and due process” in the name of eradicating “rape culture.”

After a “prompt and thorough” investigation, Telles-Irvin recently revealed, “(n)o disciplinary action or further investigative action related to the reports of sexual misconduct will be taken at this time.” Will the anonymous callers who leveled the false allegations ever be held accountable? We'll never know. The case of the Northwestern rape outbreak that never happened is closed. Poof!

Now, instead of admitting the whole thing was a hoax, Northwestern is scouring the targeted fraternity for “other potential violations” of campus codes to justify putting it through hell in the first place. Victimized again.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

