A 'builder' in the White House

After decades of a monopoly on the working class of America, Democrats saw their blue-collar kingdom crumble on Election Day when Donald Trump won Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio.

Three things led to this downfall.

First, the left has completely abandoned working-class principles in favor of a far-left, socialist and extreme-environmental platform. This platform has destroyed economic growth in rural areas, made it difficult for blue-collar businesses to expand because of overwhelming regulation and almost completely wiped out the coal industry. After all, it was President Obama who said, “If somebody wants to build a coal-fired power plant, they can. It's just that it will bankrupt them.”

Second, liberals took working-class voters so for granted, almost as if they didn't notice or care that far-left policies were inflicting severe harm on the very communities they claimed to stand up for in Washington. This became evident when Hillary Clinton didn't bother to campaign in the blue states that were supposed to hold up her firewall to victory. Instead, she chose to party in the Hamptons and attend concerts with celebrities in Florida.

Third, candidate Trump connected with the working class in a way Democrats haven't been able to do so in a long time. Even Joe Biden with his Scranton roots couldn't get the job done like Trump did with voters who feel they've been misunderstood, taken advantage of and left behind.

Earlier this week in Washington, Trump showed once again how he did it when he attended the 2017 North America's Building Trades Unions National Legislative Conference.

“Boilermakers. Elevator constructors. Good job. Sheet-metal workers. Roofers,” Trump said. “You're the backbone of America. With the talent in this room, we could build any city at any time, and we can build it better than anyone. But we're going to do even better than that. Together, we are going to rebuild our nation.

“You're the keepers of the great trades and traditions that built our country from the New York skyline to the Golden Gate Bridge. You represent the workers whose hands, skills and dreams will build the great landmarks of our future. Every day, your members live out what I call the American Creed.”

“Did you ever think you'd see a president who knows how much concrete and rebar you can lay down in a single day? Believe me, I know. I know,” Trump continued. “We're a nation of builders, and it was about time we had a builder in the White House, right? We have a builder.”

Trump's natural and jovial back and forth with American builders, many who are proud members of labor unions across the country, makes historically blue states like Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin look even further away for Democrats in future elections.

As Democratic Party leaders continue their disconnect from the working class while catering to the extreme left, whether it's through environmentalism or the promotion of heavy-handed government regulation and control over projects, they'll continue to lose voters not just to Trump but to Republicans in general.

Personality and life experience in politics matters — and the working class relates to Trump.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.