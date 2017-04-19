Emanuel's teacher-pension challenge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Say what you will about Rahm Emanuel, Chicago's Democrat mayor. He has been in the thick of just about every major policy and political battle in recent history. Few politicians bring more savvy to whatever the fight may be.

Emanuel's latest provocative move is to recast the Chicago public schools' pension-funding woes as a modern-day lawsuit equivalent to Brown v. Board of Education.

Though the problems behind the case were made in Illinois, its implications are national. Emanuel's city isn't the first U.S. jurisdiction to face brutal trade-offs between the contractual entitlements of unionized teachers and the educational needs of America's public school kids — most of whom, as of 2014, are “minorities.”

Chicago's lawsuit disavows attacking the teachers, or their pensions; Emanuel, having endured a 2012 teacher strike, isn't going there. The defendant is the state government, for allegedly sending a disproportionate share of its annual $10.6 billion in education aid to mostly white school systems outside of Chicago, whose students are 88 percent black, Hispanic or Asian. That's “separate and unequal,” the lawsuit claims, in violation of state civil rights law.

Chicago's chronically underfunded teacher pensions are the heart of the matter, however. A state-law requirement to pay into them from city resources accounts for Chicago's financial desperation. The city owes 13 percent of the schools' operating budget, or nearly $1,900 a year per student in 2017, for teacher pensions.

Without a quick injection of $215 million, Emanuel has said, Chicago public schools may face drastic service cuts, imperiling the fragile but real progress they have made during his administration.

The proximate cause of the lawsuit was Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto last year of a bill that would have supplied the $215 million. Rauner refused the money pending wider restructuring of the state's troubled public sector pensions.

The state has urged a state judge to dismiss the lawsuit, denying that funding formulas shortchange Chicago and calling attention to the city's past financial mismanagement.

The details of this dispute are less important, however, than the fact that it has to occur in the first place.

Teachers, like other public employees, oppose changes in existing pension arrangements, and courts have often ruled that agreed-upon benefits cannot be reduced.

Yet absent reforms that reduce school systems' legacy costs, intergenerational injustice will deepen. In a financially troubled state such as Illinois, where taxes are already high, it seems wrong to exempt any politically influential group of grown-ups from shared sacrifice, while children compete for resources.

Teachers do a vital job and should be compensated accordingly. However, retirement benefits could be handled far more efficiently through a 401(k)-style plan paid for by both teachers and their employers.

Decades of political log-rolling, contradictory unfunded legal mandates and short-term funding patches have brought Illinois to its fiscal predicament, of which Chicago's crisis over teacher pensions is only one manifestation.

Whatever its chances of success, the city's lawsuit does serve one purpose: to remind everyone of the status quo's costs, and who really bears them.

Charles Lane is a Washington Post columnist.