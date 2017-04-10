Susan Rice in the rabbit hole

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most rabbit holes look simple enough. But even a rabbit hole can be dangerous if unseen.

A good dog can break its leg in one. So can a horse or a human.

But there's another kind of rabbit hole, the Washington kind, full of half-truths, conspiracies, politics, spies and agenda-driven leaks. And from time to time Americans are invited, or goaded by media and political operatives, into entering one.

These are truly dangerous because it is this kind of rabbit hole that an entire nation can step into, and when it does, a country can break more than an ankle.

A country can break its own back.

And it is in such a Washington rabbit hole that Susan Rice, Barack Obama's former national security adviser, finds herself stuck.

Rice might start digging out by testifying before Congress without Fifth Amendment protection to prove she's got nothing to hide.

In this smelly business that has occupied Americans for months, there are two issues for congressional investigators, and the nation, to consider.

One involves the conclusion of intelligence that Russian-backed cyber thieves broke into Democratic National Committee emails and got them released to WikiLeaks to interfere with the presidential election.

These leaks damaged Hillary Clinton. And clearly the Russians interfered. But we haven't been shown any real evidence that Trump or his team conspired with Vladimir Putin.

Still, Democrats cling to this Putin scenario on partisan grounds. It delegitimizes the president and makes Clinton's loss easier for them to handle.

But there is no doubt the Russians interfered with American elections — and that can't be tolerated. What also can't be tolerated is the hint that American intelligence was subverted for partisan political gain.

Did the Obama White House spy on its political opponents and leak intelligence information to reporters? That's just as serious as the Russian business. If political spying on domestic opponents is allowed, our republic will collapse into a spineless heap.

If you're a Democrat, you'll hold to one and brush off the other, and if you're a Republican, you'll do the opposite. So why not do what's right for the country and consider both?

As far as Rice is concerned, she could tell everything she knows about why U.S. intelligence gathered information about Trump transition team officials and the Russians between Election Day and President Donald Trump's inauguration. And she could testify about how those names were unmasked.

American intelligence must be allowed to gather intelligence on foreign actors, and sometimes the identities of American citizens caught up in it must be “unmasked” or known in classified settings for proper analysis. Americans will allow this as long as intelligence-gathering isn't used for partisan political gain.

While Republicans seize the Rice story in their teeth, liberals ignore it.

“I don't think we should just discount how big a deal it is that Susan Rice was looking at these (names),” Sen. Rand Paul, the Kentucky Republican, said. “She needs to be asked, ‘Did President Obama ask her to do this? Was this a directive from President Obama?' I think she should testify under oath on this.”

Exactly. Out of the rabbit hole and into the light.

John Kass is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.