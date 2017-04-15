Hold Russia to missile treaty

Gen. Paul Selva recently became the first Pentagon official to state publicly that Russia has deployed a land-based cruise missile in direct violation of its treaty obligations to the United States. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in testimony before the House Armed Services Committee: “We believe that the Russians have deliberately deployed it in order to pose a threat to NATO.”

The Russians have calculated that it costs them more to fulfill their treaty commitments than to break them. The only proper response is to increase the costs and change Russia's calculation.

The agreement in question is the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which the Soviet Union and the United States signed in 1987 to eliminate a class of land-based missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500 kilometers. Reasons for the treaty date back to the 1970s, when the Soviet Union deployed intermediate-range nuclear missiles to Europe, reducing warning times and threatening to divide Europe from North America. NATO responded by deploying U.S. intermediate-range nuclear missiles in 1983. The increased tensions led to arms-control negotiations and the landmark INF Treaty.

From Vladimir Putin's perspective, the treaty is a one-sided deal. Since only the United States and Russia are parties to the treaty, Russia's neighbors may develop intermediate-range forces, so the Kremlin sees itself as surrounded by hostile countries.

Putin's government has been subverting the treaty for eight years. The State Department formally declared Russia in violation of the treaty in 2014 — and every year thereafter. But all of America's protests were treated as so much hot air.

Violation is a low-risk, high-reward proposition for Russia. The missile deployment not only sows divisions between the U.S. and its allies, but it also yields no consequences. That's why I've introduced legislation with a group of senators that would direct the Pentagon to take four measures until Russia lives up to its obligations:

• Invest $100 million in developing a new intermediate-range cruise missile. Under the treaty, the United States can't test, produce or possess this kind of missile, but it can research improvements to other missiles.

• Provide $500 million in funding for new defense capabilities that could neutralize whatever advantage Russia gains by violating the treaty.

• Direct the Pentagon to facilitate the transfer of cruise missiles among our allies.

• Curtail funding for two treaties that Russia wants to preserve: a possible extension of the New START Treaty, which limits each country's strategic nuclear forces, and the Open Skies Treaty, which allows Russia to conduct aerial surveillance over the United States (and vice versa).

Russia's new cruise missile is an incredibly dangerous threat to the United States and our allies. Unless we act now, Russia will only continue its campaign of aggression.

Congress should heed Selva's warning and make Russia pay for its actions. Only by increasing the costs of defying our country will we bring the geopolitical scales back to balance.

Tom Cotton, a Republican, represents Arkansas in the U.S. Senate.