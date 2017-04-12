Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Dems' failed arms-control policies

Marc A. Thiessen | Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
A demonstrator holds a placard reading 'the lives of millions of civilians in danger in Syria because of the criminal Bashar al-Assad' during a demonstration in Brussels last week in support of the Syrian people after the latest chemical attack. (AFP/Getty Images)

Updated 17 minutes ago

In January, President Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, declared: “We were able to get the Syrian government to voluntarily and verifiably give up its chemical weapons stockpile.” Obama, she boasted, was able to “deal with the threat of chemical weapons by virtue of . . . diplomacy” and “in a way that the use of force would never have accomplished.”

Tell that to the children of Idlib, their lifeless eyes dilated from exposure to an apparent nerve agent that the Obama administration assured us the Assad regime no longer possessed.

The Syrian gas attack was not just a failure of Obama's feckless foreign policy. It also was a failure of the Democrats' arms-control agenda. For decades, Democrats have placed their faith in international agreements to control the spread of dangerous weapons. But as we have seen in recent years, pieces of parchment, not backed by credible threat of force, are powerless to restrain murderous dictators from trying to stockpile weapons of mass destruction.

It's not just Syria.

On Oct. 18, 1994, President Bill Clinton boasted that while “three administrations have tried to bring this nuclear program under international control,” his administration had finally succeeded in reaching a historic agreement with North Korea that would help to put an “end to the threat of nuclear proliferation on the Korean Peninsula.”

Twelve years later, North Korea exploded a nuclear device. Despite Clinton's promises of intense verification, the North Koreans had — just like Assad — been cheating all along. They not only continued developing nuclear weapons but also became one of the world's most profligate proliferators of nuclear technology.

Worse, on Jan. 1 of this year, Kim Jong Un announced that his regime had “entered the final stage of preparation for a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile” that could one day deliver such a bomb to the United States.

We now face a rapidly emerging intercontinental ballistic missile threat from North Korea but are years behind the curve in terms of our ability to defend against it.

That's not all. If you liked the arms-control failures in Syria and North Korea, you're going to love the results of Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran. The Iran agreement is actually far worse than the nuclear framework Clinton negotiated with North Korea. While North Korea at least had to cheat to develop a nuclear bomb, Iran does not have to cheat — because Obama's agreement does not require it to dismantle any of its nuclear facilities, end enrichment, end research and development on advanced centrifuges, permit snap inspections or stop the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that, far from preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, the Iran deal “paves Iran's path to the bomb.”

The Democrat arms-control establishment assures us that Netanyahu is wrong. Well, it also assured us that Obama's diplomacy had disarmed Syria, that Bill Clinton's diplomacy had helped to end “the threat of nuclear proliferation on the Korean Peninsula” and that we would be safer relying on “Mutually Assured Destruction” rather than ballistic missile defenses.

Feeling safer yet?

Marc A. Thiessen is a fellow with the American Enterprise Institute and former chief speechwriter to President George W. Bush.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.