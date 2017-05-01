A survey bump for Trump?

In the most dramatic turnaround in the 23-year history of the Keystone Business Climate Survey, owners and chief executive officers of Pennsylvania companies reversed a years-long downward trend in confidence in the state's business climate and expressed optimism about the near-term future.

Twenty-seven percent of the respondents said business conditions in Pennsylvania have gotten better over the past six months. That is a 22 percent jump over the 5 percent who reported an improving business climate in the survey taken last September. The number of businesses reporting worsening conditions likewise dropped from 50 percent last fall to 20 percent in the current survey.

Large swings in those numbers are rare, with the major changes usually coinciding with significant economic developments, such as the Great Recession of 2008-2009. This is the first time such a large swing in optimism has occurred.

There's also a significant uptick in business confidence. Thirty-six percent of the business owners/CEOs say they expect business conditions in Penn's Wood to improve over the coming six months. That compares to just 5 percent that expected improving business conditions in the September survey. Eighteen percent said they expect business conditions to get worse over the coming six months, down considerably from the 43 percent in the fall who said they expected conditions to worsen.

Employment levels remained stable over the past six months, with 17 percent reporting higher employment levels and 15 percent saying they had fewer employees. But, looking ahead six months, 28 percent say they expect to add to their employment rolls while just 4 percent forecast cutting the number of people they employ.

Likewise, sales numbers held steady over the past six months, with 27 percent reporting sales increases and 24 percent reporting declining sales. Again, those participating in the spring 2017 Keystone Business Climate Survey expressed optimism for the coming six months, with 47 percent saying they expect an increase in sales and 9 percent forecasting a decrease.

On job performance, 70 percent of business owners/CEOs say they approve of the job being done by President Donald Trump, with 23 percent offering a negative rating. At the state level, Gov. Tom Wolf posted a 16 percent positive job-approval rating with 76 percent saying they disapprove of the job being done by the commonwealth's chief executive.

At the federal level Republican Sen. Pat Toomey earned a 52 percent job-approval rating against 28 percent who disapprove of his job performance. The numbers flipped for Democrat Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr., who had a 21 percent positive rating and a 59 percent negative rating.

Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen posted a 36 percent positive/24 percent negative job approval rating, while new U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin received a 26 percent positive/13 percent negative rating.

Among the statewide constitutional or “row” officers, two-term Auditor General Eugene DePasquale posted a 20 percent positive/12 percent negative rating. Only in office for two months, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and State Treasurer Joe Torsella posted high “no opinion” numbers, but among those with an opinion, 18 percent view Josh Shapiro's job performance positively, 19 percent offered a negative assessment. Torsella received an 11 percent positive/12 percent negative rating.

Legislative bodies at both the state and national levels continue to receive low marks from survey participants. The U.S. Senate posted a 22 percent positive/68 percent negative rating while the U.S. House received a 25 percent positive/68 percent negative rating. The Pennsylvania Senate's job approval stands at 30 percent positive/55 percent negative, while the Pennsylvania House of Representative's earned a 32 percent positive/52 percent negative rating.

Once again, Wolf and the Republican-controlled General Assembly are grappling with a state budget deficit estimated to be about $3 billion. To close that gap, 67 percent of the business chieftains say the state should cut spending; 25 percent support a combination of spending cuts and tax hikes; 5 percent support enactment of targeted tax hikes while 2 percent support broad-based tax hikes, such as personal income and/or sales taxes.

Budget proposals by both the governor and Republicans in the legislature include projected revenue from expanding gambling. But the business owners/CEOs say by 55 percent/41 percent that online gaming should not be legalized as a way to generate additional tax revenue. However, there is business support for charging municipalities that do not have a local police force a per capita fee for state police protection. That idea received support from 68 percent of the respondents with 29 percent disagreeing.

On other state issues, survey respondents strongly disagree with a proposed severance tax on natural gas drillers or expanding sales taxes to cover accounting and legal services to increase tax revenue. The business owners/CEOs were split on legalizing marijuana for recreational use to generate tax revenue: 47 percent agree with the legalization of recreational marijuana while 49 percent disagree — with 41 percent strongly disagreeing.

Pennsylvania's substantial and growing unfunded public pension liabilities have caused a third of the businesses participating in the survey to alter plans they have to invest or expand in the state.

There is opposition to having the state reduce the transportation subsidy to local school districts. Wolf has proposed reducing that subsidy due to the drop in gasoline prices. Sixty-four percent disagree with that idea, while 27 percent agree.

Pennsylvania has an abundant supply of natural gas, but additional pipelines are needed to get that gas to market. Eighty-nine percent of the business leaders agree that pipelines should be built — 62 percent strongly agree. Ten percent disagreed with the building of additional pipelines. Thirteen percent said more/easier access to natural gas products would be a major benefit to their business; 28 percent said they would somewhat benefit. Twenty-four percent said they utilize natural gas, but would not benefit from easier access. Another 34 percent said they do not utilize natural gas in their business operations.

The owners/CEOs would still like to see the Affordable Health Care Act, otherwise known as ObamaCare, repealed and replaced. Sixty-two percent support repeal and replacement; 33 percent would like there to be targeted changes to the law while 2 percent want no change.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute and host of the weekly Lincoln Radio Journal.