Featured Commentary

New sheriff fires a warning

Jonah Goldberg | Monday, April 17, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Recently on Fox News' “Special Report,” syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer suggested that the message behind President Trump's military retaliation for Syria's use of chemical weapons is twofold. It's not that “there's a new sheriff in town,” he explained, but that there is a sheriff at all.

Krauthammer's point is that President Obama's obsessive pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran, combined with his instinct to “lead from behind,” created a leadership vacuum around the world. North Korea, China, Russia and, of course, Syrian President Bashar Assad all pressed their advantages based on the assumption that America wouldn't really do anything. The Syrian strike sends the message that, in Krauthammer's words, “America is back.”

I'm inclined to agree. But back to do what?

In Westerns, the new sheriff in town fires a warning shot in the air in the nefarious saloon full of scoundrels. The piano player pauses. The bartender freezes. And the sheriff says ... ?

Well that's just it, isn't it? Trump got everyone's attention with those 59 Tomahawk missiles. But he doesn't seem interested in telling us how to interpret them. His pre-strike comments amounted to a kind of bleeding-heart interventionism, bemoaning the death of “babies, beautiful babies.” His formal statement after the strike cited our national security interest to thwart the use of chemical weapons.

And that's about it. Trump's weekly address the Saturday after the raid only offered this clue: “Our decisions will be guided by our values and our goals — and we will reject the path of inflexible ideology that too often leads to unintended consequences.”

This is all in stark contrast to the kind of “America First” presidency we were promised. That's why some of Trump's harshest critics are almost giddy and some of his most loyal supporters are crestfallen.

His surrogates haven't entirely cleared things up.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson insisted that our Syria policy hasn't changed and disclosed that we've actually “coordinated somewhat” with the regime we want to change in order to fight the Islamic State. At an event in Italy, he said, “We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world.” Taken literally, that would make America the global sheriff.

I have no idea what's going on, and I'm hardly alone. According to Politico, the White House communications director told his staff “there is no Trump doctrine” on foreign policy.

The prominent foreign policy hawk Max Boot writes (in Commentary Magazine) that “it is incumbent on Trump now to explain why he has changed his mind and what this portends for future U.S. policy.”

I'm actually not so sure. The president often boasts that he's “unpredictable.” Unpredictability can be dangerous. But in this case all the right parties — Russia, Syria, China, North Korea — got the right message: “Watch it.” Why spoil the high note with a lot of explanation?

This strike alone proves what we've known all along: Trump will not be a slave to consistency.

Events will ultimately clarify the true meaning — intended or not — of the new sheriff's warning shot. Until then, Trump is happy to chalk up a win and move on.

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

