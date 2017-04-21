Earth Day dodge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Today is Earth Day. This year's theme: Government must “do more” about climate change because “consequences of inaction are too high to risk.” They make it sound so simple:

1) Man causes global warming.

2) Warming is obviously harmful.

3) Government can stop it.

Each claim is dubious or wrong.

At a movie last weekend I was surprised to be assaulted again by former Vice President Al Gore. In a preview, a puffy-looking Gore suddenly appeared, attacking Donald Trump and mocking critics of his previous movie, “An Inconvenient Truth,” a deceitful documentary. Now Gore claims “the most criticized” part of the film was his assertion that the 9/11 memorial site would flood. Then, during Hurricane Sandy, it did! But Gore creatively misremembers his own movie.

He had claimed the World Trade Center would flood because of a permanent 20-foot sea-level rise. Scientists called that nonsense. It would take hundreds of years for such a thing to possibly happen. But since the area flooded, briefly, Gore spins that as confirmation of his exaggerations.

Let's go back to points 1, 2 and 3:

1) Man's greenhouse gases contribute to warming, but scientists don't agree on how much. Of 117 climate models from the 1990s, 114 overpredicted warming.

2) Warming is harmful. Maybe. But so far it's been good: Over the last century, climates warmed, but climate-related deaths dropped. Since 1933, they fell by 98 percent. Life expectancy doubled. Much of that is thanks to prosperity created by free markets. But some is due to warming. Cold kills more people than heat.

But what if Al Gore is right? Maybe our greenhouse gases will eventually cause Greenland's icecaps to melt and flood our cities. Shouldn't government act now? No.

3) Nothing we do today will stop global warming. The Obama regulations that Trump recently repealed, horrifying the Earth Day crowd, had a goal that amounted to a mere 1 percent reduction in global CO2. And that was just the goal.

Of course, some think any cut is better than nothing. But cuts are costly. They kill jobs, opportunity. All to accomplish nothing the Earth will notice.

We should be especially wary of expensive government projects, given how often alarmists were wrong in the past.

In the 1970s, environmentalist Paul Ehrlich won fame with his book “The Population Bomb.” Ehrlich predicted: “I would take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000.” Oops.

Earth Day nonsense will include a “March for Science.” The media will hype it, claiming Trump's proposed budget will poison the Earth. It won't. The alarmists claim they're marching for “science,” but they're really marching for a left-wing religion.

Instead of celebrating Earth Day, I'll celebrate Human Achievement Hour. The think tank behind it, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, says Human Achievement Hour pays tribute to “our basic human right to use energy to improve everyone's quality of life.”

Some ways to celebrate: Use your phone or computer. Drive a car. Take a hot shower. Good idea! Let's celebrate progress instead of attacking it.

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”