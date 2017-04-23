Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Chelsea Clinton's cheerleaders

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Chelsea Clinton speaks during a student conference for the Clinton Global Initiative in March 2014. (AP Photo)



How thirsty does Variety look in begging readers to join it in doing “high V” cheerleading moves for Chelsea Clinton?

Thirstier than an ultra-marathoner lost in Death Valley in mid-July.

Hyping the magazine's cover, Co-Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller gushed last week, “How cool does Chelsea Clinton look on our Power of Women, NY, cover?”

This is just the latest attempt by The Media Resistance to make Chelsea Clinton a thing.

The same liberals in the press who rage about the Trump children's nepotistic privileges champion the “refreshingly outspoken” daughter of the Clinton dynasty — who, at 37, received a “Lifetime Impact” award from Variety last Friday for her “humanitarian work.”

The honor came during the same week that the Clinton Global Initiative cash machine officially shut down.

Among the generous “humanitarian” projects of CGI's parent, the Clinton Foundation: chipping in a reported $3 million for Chelsea's wedding to Marc Mezvinsky — the newly jobless former hedge-fund manager and son of convicted fraudster Edward Mezvinsky, a former Democrat congressman from Iowa.

Remember: The Clintons' own inner circle lambasted Chelsea's hubby for exploiting the Clinton Foundation and CGI to prop up his now-defunct hedge fund. The duo also siphoned off charitable donations to pay for “taxes on money from her parents” and expenses racked up to subsidize her “life for a decade,” according to longtime Clinton aide Doug Band.

But I digress.

Shake those pompoms, propaganda media: The New York Times lauded “Chelsea Clinton, Unbound,” applauded her “confrontational tweeting” against President Trump and interviewed her about books for a series featuring successful authors — after her most recent ghostwritten opus on global health care flopped.

BuzzFeed and The Hill cover Chelsea as if she were a Kardashian.

Politico also cooed over Chelsea's new “spicy, sarcastic online personality” on Twitter, then hailed her upcoming children's book, which opportunistically cribs left-wing feminist Sen. Elizabeth Warren's cri de coeur , “She Persisted.”

The Huffington Post reported in a wellness article that Chelsea boldly asserted that we all need to “support” breast-feeding women and menstruating girls “by talking candidly” about them.

Insipid platitudes deserve eye rolls, not gala celebrations. What independent “power of women” has Chelsea Clinton exercised, other than inheriting her father's name and what's left of her two-time-losing mother's political cachet?

“Lifetime achievement”?

She is Bill Clinton without the charm, Hillary Clinton without the ruthlessness and full Billary in her bottomless well of inflated entitlement and ideological hackery.

The ineluctable drive to prop up Chelsea Clinton is textbook fake news. The only constituency rooting for her to run for political office is the Hollywood-media complex, which is desperately trying to squeeze blood from a rotten turnip.

How uncool is that?

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

