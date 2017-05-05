Optimism & the Pa. economy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So, what comes first, economic optimism or a good economy?

It's a form of the classic chicken-egg metaphor that has been debated by economists for years. In fact, there's a whole field of scholarly study devoted to this kind of “causality dilemma.”

That is, does optimism in the economy create a good economy? Or is it a good economy that creates the optimism?

To that point, the Lincoln Institute for Public Opinion's new Spring Keystone Business Climate Survey suggests a decided uptick in economic optimism among Pennsylvania business owners.

But as Frank Gamrat, a senior research associate at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy, found in the data, it might be premature to break out the pom-poms and rah-rah-sis-boom-bahs about the Keystone State's government leaders.

The Lincoln Institute survey asked 325 executives about the state of the economy, current policy issues and the performance of state- and federal-level officials.

When asked how they would rate business conditions in Pennsylvania today compared to six months ago, 26.6 percent of the respondents answered that conditions are better. That represents a marked increase from the spring and fall 2016 surveys in which, respectively, 5.7 percent and 4.97 percent of the respondents expressed optimism.

Only 19.6 percent said economic conditions in Penn's Wood had deteriorated. That's compared to 53.4 percent and 49.7 percent, respectively, in last year's spring and fall surveys.

When asked what business conditions will be like in six months, 35.7 percent said they expect them to be better. Barely 8 percent thought that a year ago and only 5.3 percent believed that last fall. Only 18.2 percent said they believe conditions will get worse. That's compared to 46.7 percent and 43.5 percent who thought it would get worse in the two previous surveys.

“It is worth noting that the percent of respondents claiming that business conditions are/will be better … are the highest they have been in a long time,” Gamrat says.

Critically, Gamrat notes that the economic optimism expressed by Pennsylvania executives might have its basis in an uptick in real business activity. Nearly 27 percent of survey respondents said sales are better. That's up from 18.2 percent and 21.1 percent in the respective spring/fall 2016 surveys.

But Gamrat notes there is a kicker in the survey results.

“Causes for this optimism can be debated,” he says, “but the current president's approval rating comes in at nearly 70 percent from the 325 business executives responding to the survey.”

Two prior surveys gave the former president drastically lower approval ratings of 8.8 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.

“This suggests that the optimism stems from national influences more than state ones,” the Allegheny Institute scholar notes. “In fact, the current governor's approval is just 16.4 percent, his highest level to date.

“While this is much better than his two previous ratings of 5.4 percent and 6.9 percent, it does not approach a high enough level to imply business executives place credit for their optimism at the state level,” Gamrat says.

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).