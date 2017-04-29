Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Trump's first 100 days have been just fine

Marc A. Thiessen | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks to Air Force One at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Updated 16 minutes ago

Despite the best efforts of the White House “PR apparatus” to sell the president's first 100 days as a success, The New York Times declared in an editorial, the new administration has, in fact, been plagued by “many missteps” including a “bungled sales job” on his first major legislative initiative and a “snakebit” confirmation process, all of which have produced “a flurry of articles bemoaning the lack of focus in the White House.”

The first 100 days, The Times declared, is a period the president “might prefer to forget.”

The president in question is not Donald Trump. This is how, in April 1993, The Times described the first 100 days of Bill Clinton's presidency. But not to worry, The Times reassured its readers: “It's still early, and a hundred days don't really mean very much.”

The Times is right: The first 100 days really don't mean very much at all.

Trump has accomplished something more significant in his first 100 days than any president in recent memory has done: the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Trump's predecessors' early achievements were fleeting. President Barack Obama's stimulus (with its false promise of “shovel-ready” jobs) is long forgotten. George W. Bush's tax cuts were not signed until June and were partially repealed by his successor. But Trump's success in placing Gorsuch, 49, on the Supreme Court will affect the direction of our country for a generation. Indeed, Trump can count every 5-4 decision over the next three decades that goes conservatives' way as one of his “First 100 Days” accomplishments. No other modern president can claim to have had that kind of lasting impact in so short a time.

Trump also did something in his first 100 days that his predecessor could not bring himself to do in his entire second term: He enforced Obama's red line against Syria's use of chemical weapons. When the Assad regime apparently used a toxic nerve agent on innocent men, women and children, Trump didn't wring his hands. He acted quickly and decisively, and in so doing restored our credibility on the world stage that Obama had squandered.

He underscored the message by dropping the MOAB (aka “Mother of All Bombs”) on an ISIS hideout in Afghanistan and by deploying the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group (after a brief detour off the coast of Australia) to the Korean Peninsula. And his decision to strike the Assad regime at the very moment he was meeting the Chinese president may have set Trump on a course to accomplish something three previous presidents failed to do: Enlist China in a real effort to pressure North Korea on its nuclear program.

Those things alone make Trump's first 100 days a success. But he can also point to other accomplishments, such as signing into law an economic stimulus in the form of 13 resolutions of disapproval revoking regulations imposed by the Obama administration. Of course, there is much more to do. And there is plenty of time to do it. History does not judge presidents by what they did in the first 100 days; it judges what they did during their presidencies. On tax reform, Trump should learn the lesson of the failed effort to repeal ObamaCare: He has a better chance of success if he takes his time and does it right.

Trump has done big things and has plenty of time to get more big things done.

Marc A. Thiessen is a fellow with the American Enterprise Institute and former chief speechwriter to President George W. Bush.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.