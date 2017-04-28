Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Will Donald Trump be re-elected in 2020? Probably not, say people who bet. They give Trump only a 23 percent chance. They do pick him over all other politicians, but the favorite is “other.”

I know this because I follow the betting odds at ElectionBettingOdds.com.

Yes, bettors were wrong about Trump's election and Brexit. But those were exceptions. Even Brexit's promoters predicted a loss; even Trump said he thought he'd lose when he saw the election-night exit polls.

But betting odds are usually right. It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking that if the bettors gave a candidate, say, a 65 percent chance to win, and he lost, bettors were “wrong.” But remember, 65 percent means bettors also thought there was a 35 percent chance that candidate would lose.

There's wisdom in crowds, if the crowds put their money where their mouths are.

ElectionBettingOdds.com named vice president picks Mike Pence and Tim Kaine a week before they were picked.

Even when bettors bet wrong, they are quicker to adjust than others. By 10 p.m. on election night, the odds had flipped from Clinton to Trump. An hour later, bettors had Trump at 90 percent.

I should explain: ElectionBettingOdds.com is a website my TV producer and I created. He takes the odds from legal betting markets, mostly from the biggest and most reliable one, Betfair (based in the U.K.). Our site converts Betfair's complex formulae to percentages that are easy to understand.

Candidates' shares trade like stocks in the stock market. Since, as I write, bettors give President Trump only a 23 percent chance of winning in 2020, you Trump supporters can make a big profit if he wins. Buy 100 shares of Trump now (at 23 cents a share) and if he wins, you'll get $100 for every $23 you bet.

Actually, you Americans can't make that bet because restrictive U.S. anti-gambling regulations prevent Betfair from dealing with Americans.

One American website, PredictIt.com, did get a special exemption from regulators that allows it to take limited bets from Americans, but they don't yet offer 2020 odds on individual candidates.

Think the basic provisions of ObamaCare will be repealed this year? Bettors give it only a one-third chance.

Tax reform fares better: There's a 50 percent chance individual income taxes will be cut.

Finally, who do Betfair's bettors predict will be Trump's competition in 2020? Mike Pence, Elizabeth Warren and, oddly, Michelle Obama.

I am surprised Hillary Clinton does so poorly. Elizabeth Warren leads all Democrats with 8 percent. In fact, bettors give Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and even Michelle Obama (5 percent) better shots than Clinton (3 percent).

Of course, it's early. We should be skeptical of predictions of events four years in advance. But when I want the most accurate possible clues about the future, I turn to ElectionBettingOdds.com.

Those odds aren't perfect, but they're better than pundits, polls and other alternatives.

We'd have more valuable predictions if nervous U.S. lawmakers would just legalize political prediction markets. Unfortunately, they've been too close-minded to do that.

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”