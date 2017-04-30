Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Ill-suited to drain swamp

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo)

Thirteen-term Congresswoman Maxine Waters is now the fresh-faced “rock star” of the Democratic Party, stoking the resistance, inspiring millennials, combating hate, crusading against corruption and invoking the “stay woke!” cry. I do not have enough guffaws to give.

She has stoked division and exploited taxpayers for decades. Change agent? She has served on the Democratic National Committee since 1980. Waters has spent 37 years in office — many of those years as head of the Congressional Black Caucus — promising to make life better for constituents in South Central Los Angeles. What does her district have to show for it? Staggering levels of persistent unemployment, poverty and gang violence.

What does Waters have to show for it? A lifetime of left-wing adoration for whitewashing the deadly L.A. riots of 25 years ago as a “rebellion” and coddling gang members.

I covered Waters in the early 1990s as a Los Angeles Daily News editorial writer and columnist. Her federally funded Maxine Waters Employment Preparation Center was a gang-infested boondoggle. And she and her family personally profited from her rise.

She owns a mansion in predominantly white Hancock Park, several miles outside her district. She secured an ambassadorship to the Bahamas for her husband, a former pro football player and car salesman whose main qualification was vacationing there. Her daughter, Karen, has scooped up nearly $650,000 from Waters' slate mailer operation for her federal campaign committee since 2006, The Washington Free Beacon reported last week. And Waters owes her daughter an additional $108,000.

Waters walked away with a slap on the wrist from the toothless House Ethics Committee in 2012 after being charged with multiple violations related to meddling in minority-owned OneUnited Bank. Her husband, Sidney, was an investor in one of the banks that merged into OneUnited. As stockholders, they profited handsomely.

After Waters' office lobbied the Treasury Department in 2008, OneUnited received $12 million in TARP bailout money — despite another government agency concluding it operated “without effective underwriting standards” and engaged “in speculative investment practices.” After the federal bailout of Fannie/Freddie, OneUnited's stock in the government-sponsored enterprises plunged. Only through Waters' intervention was OneUnited able to secure an emergency meeting with then-Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson.

Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president, reported fellow California Democrat Rep. Zoe Lofgren helped Waters delay her 2010 House ethics trial on the matter by stalling subpoenas and improperly firing two attorneys working on the investigation. Six of 10 House Ethics panel members quit the case in 2012 over questions about their partiality. An outside investigator absolved Waters of any wrongdoing.

Waters earned a “Most Corrupt Member of Congress” designation from the left-wing Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington five times — in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2011 and 2017. Now, she is leading the charge to drain the swamp that sustains her. What a riot.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

