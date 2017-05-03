Ella at 100: Jazz legend's greatest 'lost' performances

The turntable, which I now use only on very special occasions, is spinning a very special vinyl at 33 1⁄ 3 rpm. It is April 25, 2017 — the 100th birthday of America's “First Lady of Song,” the jazz legend known around the world by just her first name. She was Ella.

Ella Fitzgerald is singing with Duke Ellington's iconic big band in the climactic final song of a four-record album that producers unabashedly titled “The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World.” Ellington kicks off a hyper-fast version of his swinging “Cotton Tail.” It climaxes with Ella and tenor sax legend Paul Gonsalves inventing and trading blazing solos — Ella's scatting, Gonsalves' saxxing.

At first, I was thinking that title was just right. But then I realized I know about not just one but two of Ella's other performances that may have been even greater than this famous “greatest” one.

So let's celebrate Ella's centennial by making sure these two lost performances don't become lost forever to the jazz ages.

The first story came to mind as I listened to that old record because it also features Ella, Ellington, Gonsalves and “Cotton Tail.” It was a night when one of Ella's fondest wishes came true.

Ella had told an interviewer she sometimes wished she'd been born a jazz tenor sax player — and I was at Long Island's Westbury Music Fair the night it happened, decades ago. When Ellington's band began “Cotton Tail,” Ella and Gonsalves were standing stage center. Ella scatted brilliantly through her first chorus. Then Gonsalves put his sax to his lips; his cheeks puffed, fingers flew, body swayed — but nothing came out of the business end of the sax. Gonsalves battled narcotic addiction throughout his celebrated career, and this night, music clearly wasn't his biggest score. Gonsalves' bandmates convulsed in helpless hilarity.

But Ella saved the day! Giggling, she grasped Gonsalves' microphone and performed a magnificent scat-singing version of his solo, down in the low raspy timbre of a tenor sax. Next she grabbed her own mic and sang another scalding, soaring high-pitched solo. Poor Gonsalves tried again, flailing but failing. No problem: Ella sang another amazing raspy sax solo. Ellington's band, fully recovered, kicked their “Cotton Tail” home to a roaring finish.

Years later, I asked jazz great Keter Betts, who had long been Ella's bass player, which was her most memorable performance?

His raconteur's voice became a whisper; a gleam appeared in his eyes. It happened when the band was waiting for a flight in Washington's old National Airport, in the hot summer of 1982. Fog had canceled or delayed many flights. The terminal was jammed. Tempers were frazzled. A frantic mother could not quiet her screaming baby.

“Ella, who was so sweet, was such a sucker for children. And so she walked over and, in the middle of a crowded airport, she began to sing a lullaby to that baby," Betts said.

“Well, wouldn't you know it, the baby hushed immediately. And all through the airport, everyone stopped what they were doing and listened to Ella's sweet, pure, crystal-clear voice singing that lullaby.

“To me it was one of the most special of all of Ella's performances I ever heard,” he whispered.

Then he was silent. And the gleam in his eye began to trickle down his cheek.

Martin Schram, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, is a veteran Washington journalist, author and TV documentary executive.