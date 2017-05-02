Trump versus the press

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saturday's White House Correspondents' Association dinner exposed anew how far from Middle America our elite media reside. The idea of a convivial evening together of our media and political establishments is probably dead for the duration of the Trump presidency.

C-SPAN elected to cover instead Trump's rollicking rally in a distant and different capital, Harrisburg, Pa.

Before thousands of those middle Pennsylvanians, who Barack Obama dismissed as clinging to their Bibles, bigotries and guns, Donald Trump, to cheers, hoots and happy howls, mocked the media he had stiffed: “A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom. ... I could not possibly be more thrilled than to be more than 100 miles away from Washington's swamp ... with a much, much larger crowd and much better people.”

Back in Washington, WHCA President Jeff Mason said in scripted remarks: “We are not fake news. We are not failing news organizations. We are not the enemy of the American people.”

A standing ovation followed. The First Amendment guarantee of freedom of the press was repeatedly invoked and defiantly applauded, as though the president were a clear and present danger to it.

And so the war between an adversary press and a president it despises and is determined to take down is re-engaged.

As related in my book, “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever,” out May 9, that war first broke out in November 1969.

With the media establishment of that day cheering on the anti-war protests designed to break his presidency, President Nixon sought to rally the nation behind him with his “Silent Majority” speech.

His prime-time address was a smashing success — 70 percent of the country backed Nixon. But the post-speech TV analysis trashed him.

By December 1969, Nixon, the president most reviled by the press before Trump, was at 68 percent approval. Nixon went on to roll up a 49-state landslide three years later.

Before Watergate brought him down, he had shown that the vaunted “adversary press” was not only isolated from Middle America, it could be routed by a resolute White House in the battle for public opinion.

Whatever happens to Trump, the respect and regard the mainstream media once enjoyed are gone.

Moreover, unlike in the Nixon era, the adversary press today has its own adversary press: Fox News, talk radio and media-monitoring websites to challenge their character, veracity, competence and honor, even as they challenge the truthfulness of politicians.

Trump is being hammered as no other president before him, except perhaps Nixon during Watergate. It is hard to reach any other conclusion than that the mainstream media loathe him and intend to oust him, as they relished in helping to oust Nixon.

If this war ends well for Trump, it ends badly for his enemies in the press. If Trump goes down, the media will feel for a long time the hostility and hatred of those tens of millions who put their faith and placed their hopes in Trump.

Pat Buchanan is the author of “The Greatest Comeback: How Richard Nixon Rose From Defeat to Create the New Majority.”