Break the chains

Before President Trump was elected, FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai came on my TV show, upset because President Obama ordered his agency to regulate the internet.

For the first time, “Decisions about how the internet works are going to be made by bureaucrats and politicians instead of engineers and innovators,” he complained. Pai was outvoted by Democrats, who supported Obama's “net neutrality” rule.

“Neutrality” sounds good, but the rule actually meant the end of the permissionless innovation that allowed American companies to lead the world in cyber innovation.

Now they would have to get government permission before trying anything new. They would not be allowed to charge big users like Netflix more or create “fast lanes” for customers who pay extra.

Such experiments do discriminate. But they also bring innovation like free-data plans.

Under Obama's rules, said Pai, we would have “slower speeds, fewer competitive choices. This is a massive shift in favor of government control.”

That was then.

Now Pai chairs the FCC, and he's dismantling the burdensome rules. Victory! Trump appointed other sensible deregulators: Betsy DeVos, Elaine Chao, Tom Price, Scott Pruitt, Shirley Ybarra. Many of them criticized the same agencies they will now run. They are in positions to say, “Stop! This endless red tape kills opportunity. Let the free market work!”

But deregulation still won't be easy.

That becomes clear reading Matt Welch's article “The Deregulator?” in the new issue of Reason.

Welch points out that not only did the president appoint deregulators, “Trump put taxpayer money where his mouth is, unveiling a budget blueprint that cut spending at every non-military/security-related agency ... 31.4 percent from the EPA, 28.7 percent from the State Department, and 20.7 percent each from the departments of Agriculture and Labor.”

The bad news is that proposing cuts doesn't mean they will happen. It's Congress that writes budgets.

Welch also mocks my beloved “Stossel Rule,” although it's the one idea of mine that President Trump wholeheartedly embraced: Before regulators pass a new rule, they must repeal at least two existing ones.

Welch points out that serious reformers call that “a toothless publicity stunt” because bureaucrats would game the system — repeal tiny rules but still pass gigantic new ones.

Another obstacle to reform is that Trump is not consistent. Yes, he reversed the Obama administration's shortsighted ban on finishing the Keystone pipeline. But then he told his secretary of Commerce to “Buy American, Hire American.”

Infrastructure can't be built efficiently using just U.S.-made steel. Trump eventually granted an exemption to the Canadians building Keystone, but every project should be built with the best materials available for the lowest cost. Since there are differences in price and quality, “Buy American” is destructive regulation.

If only politicians understood that.

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”