Featured Commentary

The economic wisdom of Andrew Mellon

John R. Hendrickson | Saturday, May 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

In 1924, Pittsburgh's Andrew Mellon, who served as Treasury secretary under Presidents Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover, published “Taxation: The People's Business,” a small but eloquent analysis of the principles of taxation.

Mellon, with his business and financial background, helped formulate a series of sound economic policies that reduced taxes, cut federal spending and curbed the national debt.

Regarding taxation, Mellon argued three essential elements to a sound tax policy: “It must produce sufficient revenue for the Government; it must lessen, so far as possible, the burden of taxation on those least able to bear it; and it must also remove those influences which might retard the continued steady development of business and industry on which, in the last analysis, so much of our prosperity depends.”

Mellon understood that a large tax burden would cause unnecessary harm to the economic livelihoods of both individuals and businesses. As Mellon wrote: “Any man of energy and initiative in this country can get what he wants out of life, but when that initiative is crippled by legislation or by a tax system which denies him the right to receive a reasonable share of his earnings, then he will no longer exert himself and the country will be deprived of the energy on which its continued greatness depends.”

Mellon not only understood that the power to tax is the power to destroy; he also understood that high rates of taxation did not translate into more revenue for the government. “It seems difficult for some to understand that high rates of taxation do not necessarily mean large revenue to the Government, and that more revenue may often be obtained by lower rates,” stated Mellon.

Mellon also argued the “politically incorrect” view that government should be administered just as a business.

Under Secretary Mellon's leadership, the high tax rate of 73 percent under President Woodrow Wilson's administration fell to eventually a low 24 percent by the close of the decade. Mellon did not just encourage low tax rates, but he also advocated a fiscal policy of reducing spending and paying down the national debt. Mellon also was a budget hawk, and his philosophy was shared by Harding and Coolidge.

It is often forgotten that when Mellon assumed office with Harding, the nation was faced with a severe economic depression with high unemployment. Harding's policies of slashing tax rates, eliminating regulations, reducing spending and paying down the national debt not only led to a quick recovery, but also produced a period of economic expansion.

Policymakers would be wise to learn from Mellon's economic principles. Our economy is suffering from the weakest recovery in the aftermath of the Great Recession. Fortunately we have an economic blueprint to follow.

The best way to create economic growth and a stronger economy is to lower tax rates, reduce spending, pay down the national debt and reduce the regulatory burden. This is in addition to implementing a trade policy that places American interests first. These are all policies that were advocated by Secretary Mellon. Hopefully policymakers can learn from his wisdom.

John R. Hendrickson is a research analyst at the Public Interest Institute, a public policy think tank based in Iowa.

