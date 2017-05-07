Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Kimmel's waste of Kleenex

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, May 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel appears during a taping of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in Los Angeles last month. (AP Photo)

I feel your pain. But please use your brain.

Last Monday, late-night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue about his son born with a congenital defect that required emergency open-heart surgery. Millions of American parents, myself included, have walked in Kimmel's shoes. We've experienced the terrifying roller coaster of emotions that comes with raising chronically ill kids.

But Kimmel didn't educate the public about coping with rare diseases or champion the nation's best and brightest pediatric specialists and medical innovators. He turned his personal plight into a political weapon. Top Democrats tweeted praise for Kimmel's advocacy of expanded government health-care regulations: “Well said, Jimmy,” Barack Obama gushed. “Thanks @jimmykimmel for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake w/health care,” Hillary Clinton effused.

The Huffington Post piled on: “Jimmy Kimmel's Humanity Underscores Heartlessness Of GOP's Approach To The Poor.”

Neither I nor the rest of America's parents, whatever their political affiliations, need lectures from the Huffington Post and Hollywood elites about having a heart.

Kimmel doesn't need more Twitter suck-uppery. He needs a fact-check.

“Before 2014,” he claimed, “if you were born with congenital heart disease like my son was, there was a good chance you'd never be able to get health insurance because you had a pre-existing condition, you were born with a pre-existing condition.”

This is false. If parents had health insurance, the child would have been covered under the parents' policy whether or not the child had a health problem.

Kimmel continued: “And if your parents didn't have medical insurance, you might not live long enough to even get denied because of a pre-existing condition.”

“Pre-existing condition” describes uninsured, chronically ill people who apply for coverage, not a child in need of immediate care. Virtually all U.S. hospitals are legally obligated to provide emergency treatment to every patient, including a newborn with a heart condition, who urgently requires it, regardless of insurance status.

Kimmel then asserted: “If your baby is going to die, and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make.” I repeat: Rich, poor or uninsured, if your baby is in the hospital, he or she will receive emergency care, no matter what.

“This isn't football,” Kimmel said. “There are no teams. We are the team, it's the United States. Don't let their partisan squabbles divide us on something every decent person wants.”

He implied that opposition to ObamaCare-style insurance mandates is un-American and indecent. He should have acknowledged that different health-care systems have pros and cons — and decent Americans can have legitimate differences of opinion on such matters.

Moving toward a nationalized health system might play well with an emotion-driven late-night comedy audience. But it would mean undermining America's superior access to cutting-edge diagnosis, treatment, specialists, surgeons, technology and drugs.

Compassion without clear thinking is just a waste of Kleenex.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

