Defeating an 'evil empire'

It was 1981, this same time of year, when two extraordinary events took place with two extraordinary leaders destined to alter the course of history.

On March 30, 1981, just outside the Washington Hilton, down the street from the White House, Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was shot by a would-be assassin.

On May 13, 1981, just outside the Vatican, in the heart of St. Peter's Square, Pope John Paul II, 264th occupant of the chair of St. Peter, leader of the world's largest group of Christians, was shot by a would-be assassin.

These were, of course, shocking moments that rocked international headlines. And we now know today what an anxious world did not know then. We know that both men came perilously close to dying. Had they perished, the 20th century would not have ended as it did.

For Americans, Europeans, Protestants and Catholics, and for so many others worldwide, the momentous and tranquil termination of the Cold War was the most remarkable event of the close of the last century, a century during which more than 100 million people were killed by Communist governments, far exceeding the combined death tolls of World War I and II.

Reagan and John Paul II teamed up to seek precisely that historic victory, an outcome that they perceived as not only historical but spiritual. For both men, the Soviet empire was not merely an empire but an atheistic empire. It was, as Reagan put it, an “evil empire.”

In that, Ronald Reagan saw Pope John Paul II as his partner, as his “best friend” — as Reagan would (quite remarkably) put it. And he also saw the Slavic pope's native land, Poland, as the crucible where the battle would be fought and could be won.

The pope and the president would meet to discuss that joint mission on June 7, 1982, at the Vatican — a little over a year since the assassination attempts.

The two men talked alone for 50 minutes in the Vatican Library. The attempted assassinations against them were raised right away. Both referred to the “miraculous” fact that they had survived. They believed their lives had been spared for a special purpose, which they translated into a joint effort to take down atheistic Soviet Communism.

And their dagger to make that happen would be Poland — the wedge that both men believed could pierce and ultimately split the Soviet empire.

A substantial effort thus ensued, conducted in close coordination between the White House and Vatican.

That collaboration helped bring about the historic events of 1989. That year is remembered for the fall of the Berlin Wall. In truth, however, the collapse began earlier that year, in June, with elections in Poland — the first free and fair elections in the Communist Bloc. The Communists did not win a single seat. Just a few months later, in November 1989, the Berlin Wall collapsed.

The Cold War was over, without a missile fired, without the nuclear Armageddon that everyone feared for so long.

These two men, a Catholic and a Protestant, stood out and stood together. Together they resolved to stop the atheistic Soviet empire. It was a historic partnership — and a historic victory.

Paul Kengor is professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College. His latest book is “A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century.”