Featured Commentary

Exit stage left, Hillary

Katie Pavlich | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
After months of sulking and self-reflection, former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is placing blame for her stunning November 2016 loss on everyone but herself. But somehow she also claims to take “full responsibility” for what went wrong.

“I was on the way to winning until the combination of Jim Comey's letter on Oct. 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off,” Clinton told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an interview this week, adding that sexism plays a role in oppressing the success of women throughout American society.

“I'm now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance,” she continued.

Most laughably, Clinton blames the mainstream media for covering her unfairly during the campaign, omitting that it was CNN's Donna Brazile who fed her debate questions ahead of time. Not to mention the majority of “objective” reporters who openly rooted for her victory and to this day lament her defeat.

But in her attempts to accuse voters of sexism and to paint FBI Director James Comey as the culprit for why she isn't sitting in the Oval Office, Clinton only inflicts further damage on the Democratic Party.

Successful liberal winners are taking notice of her excuses and are admitting what Clinton refuses to fully acknowledge.

“Jim Comey didn't tell her not to campaign in Wisconsin after the convention. Jim Comey didn't say don't put any resources into Michigan until the final week of the campaign, and one of the things that hindered her in the campaign was a sense that she was never fully willing to take responsibility for her mistakes, particularly that server,” former Obama campaign manager David Axelrod said on CNN in response. “If I were advising her, I would say, ‘Don't do this. Don't go back and appear as if you're shifting responsibility.'”

A little hard work on Clinton's behalf may have saved her the embarrassment of losing to Donald Trump. But as a candidate with an entitlement attitude spanning decades, she didn't even bother. After all, Beyoncé concerts are far more fun than campaign stops in flyover country.

When Americans viewed Clinton as a liar month after month on the campaign trail, she tripled down on her easily disprovable falsehoods about using an unsecured, private email server to repeatedly transmit top-secret classified information. She knew the rules, broke them all for her own benefit to avoid public or congressional scrutiny and then played the victim when accountability came knocking at her door. This predictable act got old quickly. But it is a good representation of Clinton's entire career in public office.

Clinton announced this week that she's starting a new fundraising PAC, forcing herself back into a spotlight most wish she would just leave behind once in for all. How does Clinton the activist benefit the party of Bernie Sanders moving forward? Especially after she cheated him out of a primary?

As an abrasive, unpopular candidate of yesterday, Clinton has long passed her time on the public stage.

For the sake of the party she claims to love and care for, she should retire and spend her future hiking in the woods.

Be gone, Hillary. Be gone.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.

