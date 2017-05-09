Nixon's & Trump's similarities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For two years, this writer has been consumed by two subjects. First, the presidency of Richard Nixon, in whose White House I served from its first day to its last. The second has been the astonishing campaign of Donald Trump and his first 100-plus days as president.

In many ways, the two men could not have been more different.

Trump is a showman, a real estate deal maker, born to wealth, who revels in the material blessings his success has brought. Nixon, born to poverty, was studious, reserved, consumed with politics and policy, and among the most prepared men ever to assume the presidency.

Yet the “mess” Trump inherited bears striking similarities to Nixon's world in 1969.

Both took office in a nation deeply divided.

Nixon was elected in a year marked by the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, race riots, and street battles between cops and radicals at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

By the fall of 1969, Nixon had buses surrounding his White House and U.S. Airborne troops in the basement of his Executive Office Building.

Trump's campaign and presidency also have been marked by huge and hostile demonstrations.

Both men had their elections challenged by the toxic charge that they colluded with foreign powers to influence the outcome.

Nixon's aides were accused of conspiring with Saigon to torpedo Lyndon Johnson's Paris peace talks. Trump aides were charged with collusion with Vladimir Putin's Russia to disseminate stolen emails of the Democratic National Committee. The U.S. establishment, no stranger to the big lie, could not and cannot accept that the nation preferred these outsiders.

Nixon took office with 525,000 troops tied down in Vietnam. Trump inherited Afghanistan, the longest war in U.S. history, and wars in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen.

Nixon pledged to end the Vietnam War with honor and begin an era of negotiations — and did. Trump promised to keep us out of new Mideast wars and to reach an accommodation with Russia.

Though Trump and Nixon ran up similar Electoral College victories, Nixon at the end of 1969 was at 68 percent approval and only 19 percent disapproval. Trump, a third of the way through his first year, is underwater in Gallup.

Nixon opened up Mao Zedong's China to the world, negotiated with Moscow the greatest arms-limitation agreement since the Washington Naval Treaty of 1922 and withdrew all U.S. forces from South Vietnam.

He desegregated the South, ended the draft, gave the vote to all 18-year-olds, indexed Social Security against inflation, created the Environmental Protection Agency, named four justices to the Supreme Court, presided over six moon landings, proposed a guaranteed annual income, created revenue sharing with the states, took America off the gold standard and let the dollar float.

He won a 49-state landslide in 1972, but in June of that year, a bungled bugging at the DNC gave his enemies the sword they needed to run him through.

The same deep state enemies await a similar opening to do to Trump what they did to Nixon. Rely upon it.

Pat Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”