Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

A better health care bill

John Stossel | Friday, May 12, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Getty Images
Dozens of health care activists protest in front of a Harlem charter school before the expected visit of House Speaker Paul Ryan. The activists groups are critical of Ryan and the recent passage of the GOP health care bill in the House. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Updated 58 minutes ago

The House repealed ObamaCare! OK, they didn't really — but they passed a bill that repeals some bad parts of it, like the individual mandate tax, medicine cabinet tax, flexible spending account tax and health savings account withdrawal tax. Good.

Now the Senate will create its own bill and ask the Congressional Budget Office if the House bill will save money.

But ObamaCare was so bad, I fear these changes are just Band-Aids on a collapsing system. Instead, the Senate should pass my seven-point plan:

1. Repeal ObamaCare, all of it. With premiums soaring and insurers pulling out of ObamaCare, let's start from scratch with something better.

2. Repeal all regulations and tax breaks that encourage people to buy group insurance instead of paying for health care directly. If we pay our own bills, competition will explode and prices will drop.

3. Abolish Medicare. This won't happen, I know. We old people love Medicare. And math-challenged activists from groups like the AARP convince old people that no cuts are needed. But that's a lie. Medicare and Social Security are unsustainable. They will bankrupt America. Then few of us will get the help we desperately need.

We'll have to keep Medicare for those already in the system. But phase out everyone younger! Liberate people to shop around, so we can all benefit from price competition and new treatments.

4. Abolish Medicaid. Why force poor people into one government-run bureaucracy? Ideally, private charity will take care of those who cannot pay for themselves. If you don't believe that will happen, give the poor money or vouchers and let them decide which things to spend it on.

Medicaid's one-size-fits-all rules help the poor less than they help bureaucrats and crony businesses connected to government.

5. Don't punish private spending. If an employer buys your health care, it's tax-free, but the feds take a huge cut. End that, so that individuals buy their own insurance. Pushing them into group plans is not fair. It also distorts the economy by locking people to their jobs. Moving toward individual Health Savings Accounts would be a step in the right direction.

6. End government subsidies for hospitals. Hospital prices skyrocketed once the government started subsidizing them and dictating how they must operate.

7. End government subsidies for scientific research. People think we need government for “basic research,” but they're wrong. The profit motive isn't perfect, but when the market funds research, you get more innovation — like faster mapping of the human genome.

The sad truth is that the National Institutes of Health has become like every other bureaucracy. Most grants go to researchers like my older brother, Tom. He's brilliant, but he's 75. But most innovation comes from young people.

People assume the NIH research brings us most new treatments and drugs, but that's not true either. To quote my brother from this winter's issue of National Affairs, “Three separate analyses concluded that 85 percent of the drugs approved by the FDA since 1988 arose solely from research and development performed within ... industry.”

We are safer if we free the market.

John Stossel is the author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.