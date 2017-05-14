Social justice warriors vs. cops

Police officers, be on alert: Al Sharpton's cop-bashing circus is back. He was in Oklahoma last week as jury selection began in the manslaughter trial of Tulsa policewoman Betty Shelby. She is white. Terence Crutcher, the man she shot and killed during a tense traffic standoff last fall, was black.

Sharpton's “prayer vigil” wasn't about faith in God. It was about stoking the fires of identity politics at the altar of social justice. Sharpton ruined a New York prosecutor's life with the incendiary Tawana Brawley rape hoax, stoked anti-Semitic hatred in Crown Heights after a car accident — leading to the mob murder of a rabbinical student — and has inveighed against “crackers” and cracked jokes about “offing the pigs.”

Also in Tulsa: Benjamin Crump, the Florida-based celebrity lawyer for the Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown families. Crump first parachuted into Tulsa last fall to snatch up the Crutcher family as clients and to instigate protests outside police headquarters demanding Shelby's scalp before a police investigation was complete. The agitation worked.

Tulsa's district attorney rushed to file charges before the lead homicide detective in the case had finished his work.

Make no mistake: When social justice warriors crusade for “immediate justice,” they're not asking for proper adjudication. They're demanding an immediate guilty verdict, retribution and a big, fat civil rights lawsuit settlement.

Until the Shelby case, police under fire remained silent. But Shelby sat down with “60 Minutes” last month to describe her state of mind during the encounter with a noncompliant Crutcher, who had PCP in his system. She adamantly insisted race was not a factor in the shooting and described the “lynch mob” atmosphere after she was charged and put on administrative leave.

Crump and Sharpton faced no admonitions for their pre-trial antics. But after Shelby's TV appearance, the judge in the case issued her and her legal team a reprimand. Cops are damned if they do speak up and damned if they don't.

Two years ago, former Oklahoma City policeman Daniel Holtzclaw was advised by his trial lawyer to stay quiet before and during his trial on trumped-up sexual assault charges from women who are now Crump's clients seeking civil rights awards. The judge in the case knew for weeks before trial that the city had granted a permit for protests outside the courtroom. He said he didn't “know really what can be done other than to admonish the jury to disregard” the commotion. He and city officials claimed to be powerless to stop the sabotage of Holtzclaw's right to a fair trial.

Last week, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals rejected a motion by lawyers from opposite sides of the political aisle, Randy Coyne and J. Christian Adams, to submit an amicus brief in the Holtzclaw case: “(F)or outsiders at a criminal trial, there is no First Amendment right to petition the jury and browbeat it into delivering one's preferred verdict.”

If real justice surrenders to social justice in the courtroom, we all lose.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.