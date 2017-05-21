Health care & moral authority

Here is what happens if you try to tell health-care stories that defy big-government orthodoxy: When GOP Congressman Rodney Davis of Illinois tried to recount how his wife, a nurse and colon cancer survivor, struggled in the nationalized Canadian health care system, liberal protesters responded by uttering “Ugh!” and catcalling him. When GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey attempted to tell a rowdy town hall audience about insights he gained caring for his special-needs daughter, who passed away at age 11, he was booed. And jeered.

When GOP Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee, along with an aide, wrapped up a meeting with agricultural educators in his district last week, a woman stalked him — reportedly, nearly driving them off a road, “screaming, “striking the windows,” “cursing” and blocking the vehicle, according to police. After GOP Rep. Martha McSally of Arizona voted for the House ObamaCare repeal plan, a Tucson public school employee left messages on her office phone threatening to “wring” her neck and shoot her between the eyes.

When I countered Jimmy Kimmel's ObamaCare-cheerleading monologue tied to his newborn child's chronic illness with my own experience as a mother of a chronically ill child, left-wing readers called me “insensitive,” “mean-spirited” and “twisted.” Newsweek writer Kurt Eichenwald seethed on Twitter that he wanted all Republicans who supported the House health-insurance package and their loved ones to be “tortured”: “I hope every GOPr who voted 4 Trumpcare sees a family member get long term condition, lose insurance & die.”

As ever, absolute moral authority only belongs to those who preach civility and compassion for others — while ramming their own policy preferences and values down our throats. Millions of us who wanted our individual-market health-insurance plans left alone were branded selfish or liars for the past eight years.

The partisan Beltway press shot down true stories of government-engineered pain and suffering, while hyping countless tall tales spun by the ObamaCare Fable Factory.

The Mother of All Pre-Existing Condition Cons, of course, involved President Obama's own mom, Stanley Ann Dunham. He invoked her alleged deathbed fight with her insurer repeatedly in his quest for top-down health insurance mandates:

“For my mother to die of cancer at the age of 53 and have to spend the last months of her life in the hospital room arguing with insurance companies because they're saying that this may be a pre-existing condition and they don't have to pay her treatment, there's something fundamentally wrong about that.”

But Dunham's health insurer had reimbursed her medical expenses with no objections. The actual coverage dispute centered on a separate disability insurance policy.

To left-wing liars and control freaks go the government spoils and political immunity shields.

To the rest of us who dare to tell our counternarratives? Ad hominem attacks, road rage, death threats — and complete apathy from the selective news suppressors of the Fourth Estate.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.