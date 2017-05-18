Trump's Comey mistake

“I have long believed that a president can fire an FBI director for any reason or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply.”

Those are the words former FBI Director James Comey wrote to the more than 35,000 people working under him at the bureau after President Donald Trump fired him.

Comey is correct. The president has broad authority to fire the FBI director for whatever reason without justification, although one could argue that in today's extremely polarized political environment, justifications are warranted.

At the time of Comey's firing, Trump had everything on his side of the argument to support his decision.

During Comey's tenure, he had been put into impossible positions and, by default, became a political player. Dozens of Democrats had been calling on Comey to be fired for nearly a year. Republicans also heavily criticized him. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said shortly before the 2016 presidential election that he had “lost confidence” in Comey's ability to lead the agency. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi suggested that Comey wasn't in the right job. Pundits across the liberal spectrum pleaded with President Obama to let Comey go.

Given this background, Democrats' outrage over Comey's firing was brazenly hypocritical and highly transparent. But then came the name-calling and the threats.

First and not surprisingly, Trump took to Twitter.

“James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” he wrote.

Then, during an interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt, Trump called Comey a “showboat,” “grandstander” and claimed the FBI was in turmoil. Adding insult to injury, he did so after Comey found out he was being fired through television reports.

Worse, it happened while he was out of Washington. The president didn't bother to give him a phone call. And although Trump wrote a letter announcing Comey's termination, it wasn't delivered before the news hit the airwaves.

This is where a line was crossed — and the momentum on Trump's side to justify the firing shifted. Sources close to Comey, or possibly Comey himself, leaked information to The New York Times alleging that the president had asked the director to drop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. It kicked off yet another firestorm inside the West Wing as staffers grappled with how to respond.

What was originally justified quickly devolved into a nightmare for Trump. He has himself to blame for failing to handle the fallout.

Polling this week from Politico shows Americans are deeply concerned about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and want Congress to make the issue a top priority. It even beats out ObamaCare in terms of urgency.

Now that former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel by the Department of Justice to look into the matter, President Trump would do well to stay off Twitter and restrain his insults.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.