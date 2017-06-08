Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

A good case for Laurel Pipeline reversal

Colin Mcnickle | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 8:55 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bill Hollis, senior vice president at Buckeye Partners, talks to the Tribune-Review about the proposed reversal of the Laurel Pipeline. (Trib photo)

Updated 6 hours ago

To reverse or not to reverse. That is the question facing the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), now considering a request to allow a company to alter part of the flow of a major cross-state gasoline pipeline.

And while the proposal has resulted in much sturm und drang among some Keystone State gasoline retailers and pols alike, scholars at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy have concluded their objections largely are baseless.

Buckeye Partners, owner of the Laurel Pipeline, seeks to reverse the flow of the western portion of the 350-mile pipeline (from Midland in Beaver County to Altoona in Blair County) that now transports gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Philadelphia-area refineries to Western Pennsylvania.

Buckeye says the reversal would allow for more and cheaper fuel products to be piped into the western half of the commonwealth from Midwestern refineries.

It cites a drastic 80 percent reduction in less-competitive Philadelphia-area product over the last decade. And it's also setting the stage for someday pushing a more competitively priced product to East Coast markets.

Critics, however, contend the move would limit supply and, thus, create monopoly conditions that would raise prices. They also argue that the Philadelphia-area refineries would be harmed by the reversal and that jobs would be lost.

But the facts suggest otherwise, say Frank Gamrat, a senior research associate at the Allegheny Institute, and Jake Haulk, the Pittsburgh think tank's president.

”Given the East Coast refiners are supplying only a fraction of the transport fuels Western and Central Pennsylvania markets are using, with the rest provided by pipelines from the North and West, the objections to the flow reversal appear to be of very limited or no merit,” they say.

“In sum, the PUC's central issue is how heavily to weigh the long-term availability and stability of the supply of domestically produced crude and ample supply of refined products,” Gamrat and Haulk say.

And it appears there is an ample and stable supply of both.

Citing data from Morningstar Commodities Research, Gamrat and Haulk note there are 26 transport fuel refineries in the Midwest with a production capacity of 3.9 million barrels of fuel per day.

“And whereas East Coast refiners are largely cut off from domestic crude supplies, Midwestern refineries are awash in domestic crude as well as crude from Canada,” they say.

“In short, Midwest refineries are well positioned geographically relative to oil production, now and for the foreseeable future.”

And that should translate into lower prices. Despite the protestations of some local gasoline retailers, “post-reversal competitiveness should not be an issue,” Gamrat and Haulk say.

Furthermore, the researchers note that if the Philadelphia-area refineries can significantly improve their competitiveness, they still could tap a huge market from Eastern Pennsylvania to Maine.

“Allowing reversal of the Laurel Pipeline would, in effect, be forcing East Coast refineries to become more cost competitive — a good thing for everyone in the long run.”

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.