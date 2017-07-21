Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Fracking industry deserves our gratitude

Victor Davis Hanson | Friday, July 21, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Hydraulic fracturing has made an enormous difference in America's domestic energy outlook. (AP photo)

Less than 10 years ago, America's energy future looked bleak.

World oil prices in 2008 had spiked to more than $100 per barrel of crude.

“Peak oil” — the theory that the world had already extracted more crude oil than was still left in the ground — was America's supposed fate. Ten years ago, rising gas prices, spiraling trade deficits and ongoing war in the oil-rich Middle East underscored America's precarious dependence on foreign sources of oil.

Despite news of a radically improved but relatively old technology called “fracking” — drilling into shale rock and injecting water, sand and chemicals at high pressure to hydraulically “fracture” the rock and create seams from which petroleum and natural gas are released — few saw much hope.

In 2012, when gas prices were hitting $4 a gallon in some areas, President Obama admonished the country that we “can't just drill our way to lower gas prices.”

But over the last five years, frackers have refined their craft on private properties, finding ever cheaper and more efficient ways to extract huge amounts of crude oil and natural gas from shale rock.

In 2017, America is close to reaching 10 million barrels of crude oil production per day, the highest level in the nation's history. The U.S. may soon surpass Saudi Arabia as the world's largest petroleum producer.

When American natural gas (about 20 percent of the world total) and coal (the largest reserves in the world) are factored into the fossil fuel equation, the U.S. is already the largest producer of energy in the world.

While environmentalists worry about polluting the water table and heightening seismic activity through hydraulic fracturing, fracking seems to become more environmentally sensitive each year.

When OPEC and other overseas producers tried to bankrupt frackers by flooding the world with their supposedly more cheaply produced oil, the effort backfired. American entrepreneurs learned to frack oil and natural gas even more cheaply and undercut the foreign gambit. The result is a windfall for all sectors of the American economy.

From 2014 to 2016, fracking helped cut the price of gasoline by $1.50 a gallon, saving American drivers an average of more than $1,000 per year.

Due to the fracking of natural gas, the United States has reduced its carbon emissions by about 12 percent over the last decade, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Fracking and cheaper gas are allowing a critical breathing space for strapped American consumers, as alternative energy production and transportation slowly become more efficient and competitive.

Fracking has created a national savings of about 5 million barrels of imported oil per day over the last decade. That translates to roughly $100 billion in annual savings by avoiding foreign oil.

Fracking has reduced oil prices and weakened America's rivals and enemies. Desperate oil exporters like Iran, Russia and Venezuela are short about half the oil income that they enjoyed 10 years ago. The once-feared OPEC oil cartel is now nearly impotent.

Fracking is not easy. It requires legally protected property and mineral rights, a natural entrepreneurial spirit, environmental concern and a free market. In other words, it is an American way of doing business.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.

